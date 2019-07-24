Owl Labs Launches First Annual Work From Home Week Challenge

BOSTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Labs , the video conferencing company and creator of the smart 360° conferencing camera Meeting Owl , has announced the launch of the company's first annual "Work from Home Week" (#WFHWeek) .

Owl Labs, along with 20+ companies leading the remote work movement, is challenging teams across the U.S. and the globe to work remotely for an entire week starting Monday, July 29 to Friday, August 2. Participants are to keep regular meetings and projects on their calendars to get first-hand experience of what's required to communicate and work effectively while away from the office. This initiative will help leaders raise awareness around the challenges remote workers face, as well as discover the steps co-located team members can take to better include and engage their remote teammates.

"Companies that support remote work have experienced many benefits from the offering, including a 25% less employee turnover rate than companies that don't," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO at Owl Labs. "Working in tandem with other leading companies helping to enhance the remote work movement to roll out this initiative, we can anticipate positive results from participants who have the ability to see what it's like to work in their colleague's shoes for a week."

The leading growth platform company, HubSpot , is a proud participant of the #WFHWeek Challenge and has been an advocate for remote work for many years. "The culture our co-founders have built at HubSpot is one where we value results over the number of hours you work, or where you work in the world and therefore we've always been really encouraging of remote workers," said Meaghan Williams, Remote Work and Inclusion Program Manager at HubSpot. "As a company that takes culture incredibly seriously, it's critical to us that we create an inclusive and remarkable experience for all of our employees - no matter if they work in one of our offices or not. My hope is that by committing to the #WFHWeek challenge, teams, managers and leaders can strengthen their empathy muscles for our remote workforce so that we can continue to provide them with the tools and resources they need to be successful outside of the office."

Confirmed participants for #WFHWeek also include G2 , Lola.com , The Predictive Index , The Remote Work Association and IMPACT among many others.

Owl Labs encourages companies across the globe to join #WFHWeek and the remote work movement by signing up at https://www.owllabs.com/work-from-home-week .

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is a video conferencing company and creator of the Meeting Owl, a 360° smart video conferencing camera. With the growth of remote and distributed work, teams need better technology to meet and stay connected. Owl Labs' products will set a new standard for the remote meeting experience. Learn more about the company at www.owllabs.com .

