Owl Labs Launches Meeting Owl Pro & Smart Meeting Room Ecosystem

The Meeting Owl and Meeting Owl Pro are the only 360° camera, mic, speaker smart devices in-market today. Powered by Owl Labs' proprietary Owl Intelligence System™, these smart devices improve human-to-human interaction by giving teams and remote participants an experience that feels like sitting in the same room.

The Meeting Owl Pro improves on its core experience with a 2X sharper camera with 1080p resolution and 2X louder 360° in-room speaker for conference tables up to 18 feet. Its enhanced Owl Intelligence System™ and processing power allows Owl Labs to introduce its new Smart Meeting Room ecosystem. By adding a Meeting Owl Pro to any conference room, customers can expect their meeting spaces to become increasingly intelligent over time with new smart integrations and capabilities, the first of those features being a new Smart Zooming functionality that identifies, locates, and magnifies the person speaking.

Upcoming Smart Meeting Room features include:

Q1 2020: IT Analytics Suite and Fleet Management to help companies get more out of its meeting spaces

IT Analytics Suite and Fleet Management to help companies get more out of its meeting spaces Q2 2020: New technology to bring the whiteboard to the remote participant

New technology to bring the whiteboard to the remote participant Late 2020: Additional meeting productivity applications

The Meeting Owl product line is driven by Owl Labs' proprietary Owl Intelligence System™. While sitting in the center of the table, it uses vision and voice recognition to automatically shift the camera to focus on whoever is speaking. This creates a fully immersive experience for those who can't be on site. Both products are compatible with all popular video conferencing platforms (i.e. Zoom, Google Meet, Skype for Business, etc.) and accessible to nearly all businesses at a sub $1,000 price point.

Owl Labs' products are used by 20,000+ companies globally across a wide array of categories; including the likes of Home Depot, SoulCycle, Ro, Harvard, Ogilvy, Andela, Penn State University, and RXBAR.

The Meeting Owl Pro is available for purchase today at $999 for delivery in the United States. Order online at www.owllabs.com or on Amazon .

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is a software-led hardware company dedicated to creating a better workplace experience for today's hybrid workforce of remote and in-office employees in over 20,000 businesses. The company's products use emerging technology such as artificial intelligence to bring teams together for better work. While focused on its core hardware, the company is developing advanced software technology to reinvent the conference room ecosystem and make it smart. Learn more about the company and join the Work From Anywhere Movement at www.owllabs.com .

SOURCE Owl Labs

Related Links

http://owllabs.com

