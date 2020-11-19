Owl Labs' Meeting Owl Pro Named to TIME's List Of The 100 Best Inventions Of 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun, and has chosen Owl Labs' Meeting Pro Owl as the winner for the Connectivity category.

For 2020's list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process. Submissions were then evaluated on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. The results: everything from a smarter beehive to a greener tube of toothpaste to the technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're honored to be recognized by TIME as one of the best inventions of 2020, as well as to be featured alongside other category-leading and trailblazing products," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO, Owl Labs. "In a year that has seen many challenges and transformations, it's a humbling experience to have our hard work and value be highlighted in such a monumental capacity. As remote and hybrid environments become the norm, we're focused on sustaining innovation to ensure our products enable the new business and educational landscapes."

The Meeting Owl Pro, Owl Labs' newest product, is a smart 360° camera, mic, and speaker device all in-one. Sitting in the center of the table, it uses vision and voice recognition to shift the camera focus onto who's speaking, helping all participants feel like they're in the same room. Owl Labs products are used by more than 50,000 companies globally, across an array of business categories and use-cases; including Nike, Harvard University, Home Depot, SoulCycle, University of Pennsylvania, Ro, Ogilvy, Andela and RXBAR.

To see the full list of honorees, please visit: time.com/best-inventions-2020 , and to view the cover of this year's issue: bit.ly/3lJM8ss .

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is a collaborative technology company dedicated to creating a better workplace and learning experience for today's hybrid workforce and virtual classroom. The company's flagship product, the award-winning Meeting Owl Pro, features a wifi-enabled, portable 360° camera, mic, and speaker with proprietary AI technology that automatically focuses on who is speaking using audio and visual cues. The company is dedicated to providing collaborative and productivity solutions for organizations to stay connected to their remote employees and educators to stay connected to their remote students. Learn more about the company and join the Work and Learn From Anywhere Movement at www.owllabs.com .

SOURCE Owl Labs

Related Links

http://owllabs.com

