Owl Labs Named As CES 2020 Innovation Awards Winner

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Labs , the leader in immersive video conferencing technology and services, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Winner for the Meeting Owl Pro , the only 360° camera, mic and speaker video conferencing product for distributed teams. The reveal was made during CES Unveiled New York , an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2020 , which will run January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal. In addition, Owl Labs was listed as an honoree for Computer Accessories and Peripherals category.

Robotics and hardware are embedded in Owl Labs' DNA, as the company was founded by two roboticists, Max Makeev and Mark Schnittman. On a mission to make the experience of video conferencing inclusive for all, the Meeting Owl was created. Optimized with a 360° camera, mic and speaker and proprietary intelligence system, the device automatically identifies and focuses on active speakers in the room to give remote meeting participants and distributed teams a heightened level of awareness and visual understanding to drive better business outcomes. Its AI-enhanced intelligence system learns the room to focus on and automatically identify who is speaking.

"Being named a winner for the 2020 CES Innovation Awards is a tremendous recognition for Owl Labs. We're thrilled to be recognized by the Consumer Technology Association alongside so many innovative and influential brands. The ability to work remotely and effectively across distributed teams is a huge part of today's workforce, and our team is dedicated to make all teams feel more connected and productive," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs.

CES 2020 Innovation honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation . More will be revealed in January. Many honorees, including Owl Labs, will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020 , the global stage for innovation, will run January 7-10 in Las Vegas, NV and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

The Meeting Owl Pro is available for purchase today at $999 for delivery in the United States. Order online at www.owllabs.com or on Amazon .

Owl Labs is a software-led hardware company dedicated to creating a better workplace experience for today's hybrid workforce of remote and in-office employees. The company's products use emerging technology such as AI to bring teams together for better work. While focused on its core hardware, the company is developing advanced software technology to reinvent the conference room ecosystem and make it smart. Learn more about the company at www.owllabs.com .

CES® is the largest, most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social .

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech . Follow us @CTAtech .

