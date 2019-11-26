Owl Labs Names John Stevens As Chief Financial Officer; And Announces Promotion And Hiring Of Key Executives

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Labs , the leader in immersive video conferencing technology and services, announced today that John Stevens has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Bob Breznak as Vice President (VP) of Engineering and Lauren Vingiano as VP of Business Development. Karen Rubin has been elevated to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) from her role of VP of Growth.



These new additions to the company and leadership team occur as Owl Labs further invests in its company as part of its recent Series B funding round . Owl Labs also announced the hiring of Kristin Celano as Head of Brand Marketing, Michelle Boornazian as Head of Customer Experience, Ben Harman as Head of Business Operations, and Olivia Paden as Head of Design.

Prior to joining Owl Labs, Stevens held the roles of Head of Finance at Skycatch, Consulting CFO at Brenner Group and CFO at BitYota Inc. Stevens held a nearly 15-year tenure at Yahoo! as VP of Price and Yield Management and Finance Operations, where he was responsible for building a global team and expanding the charter to provide a holistic view into supply and demand activities. In his new role, Stevens will be responsible for financial and people operations, and be based in San Francisco.

Owl Labs CEO Frank Weishaupt states, "Owl Labs' mission is to make the video conferencing experience inclusive for all, and we are thrilled to bring together a talented group of professionals from varied industries join us as we continue to improve the smart meeting experience and build successful hybrid teams. With John's broad experience across tech start-ups and global corporations, and Lauren's knowledge of the technology and security industries, I look forward to our expanded leadership team's expertise in continuing our momentum and developing innovative solutions for the changing workforce."

"Owl Labs is transforming the way companies can effectively communicate with their employees despite their physical location," said Stevens. "Throughout my career, I've worked for companies with teams spread across the globe and have experienced countless communication challenges. I look forward to continuing this mission and improving productivity in the ever-evolving workplace."

Rubin served as VP of Growth with Owl Labs for three years prior to being promoted to CRO. In her new role, she'll continue working with the company to bring Owl Labs products to teams around the world through sales, marketing and exceptional customer experience. Before joining Owl Labs as VP of Engineering, Breznak held the title of VP of Engineering for nearly three years at GasBuddy. In his new role, he will be responsible for Owl Labs product roadmap and releases. For Vingiano and her new role as VP of Business Development, she will be responsible for managing strategic partnerships and growing relationships with global brands. She previously served as VP of Global Sales & Business Development of Canary before joining Owl Labs.

Owl Labs is a software-led hardware company dedicated to creating a better workplace experience for today's hybrid workforce of remote and in-office employees. The company's products use emerging technology such as AI to bring teams together for better work. While focused on its core hardware, the company is developing advanced software technology to reinvent the conference room ecosystem and make it smart. Learn more about the company at www.owllabs.com .

