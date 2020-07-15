Owl Rock Appoints Alexis Maged As Head of Credit and Jeff Walwyn As Head of Non-Tech Underwriting

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Partners ("Owl Rock"), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the appointments of Alexis Maged,­­­ as Head of Credit, and Jeff Walwyn, as Head of Non-Tech Underwriting. Maged and Walwyn will assume their new roles effective immediately.

Douglas Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and Craig Packer, Co-Founders of Owl Rock Capital Partners, said: "Owl Rock has delivered strong results and growth since its inception and that is a testament to our team of talented professionals. Alexis and Jeff in particular have been key contributors to the rigorous credit selection and analysis that has underpinned our success and we are pleased to announce their new positions, which reflect the expansion of their roles alongside the growth of our firm."

In his newly created role as Head of Credit, Maged will oversee Owl Rock's credit underwriting, portfolio management and workout functions across the firm. He joined Owl Rock at its inception as a Managing Director and Head of Underwriting and Portfolio Management, where he successfully oversaw the rapid growth of the portfolio management and underwriting team. Maged has and will continue to sit on the investment committees of all of Owl Rock funds.

As Head of Non-Tech Underwriting, Walwyn will oversee the day-to-day credit underwriting of non-technology investments at Owl Rock. He joined the firm in 2017 as a Principal on the firm's underwriting team and was promoted to Managing Director in 2019 in recognition of his substantial contributions to Owl Rock's underwriting capabilities. Prior to Owl Rock, Walwyn was a Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners where he focused on evaluating credit investments. Walwyn will continue to report to Alexis Maged.

Owl Rock Capital, together with its subsidiaries ("Owl Rock"), is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $17.3 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Owl Rock is comprised of a team of seasoned investment professionals with significant and diverse experience from some of the world's leading investment firms and financial institutions. Owl Rock's relationship-oriented approach to investing seeks to provide companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty, speed and transparency throughout the entire investment process. For more information, please visit us at www.owlrock.com.

