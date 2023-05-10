Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports First Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.45 and NAV Per Share of $15.15

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

First quarter NII of $0.45 per share exceeded the first quarter dividend of $0.33 per share by over 35%, marking our highest quarterly NII since ORCC's inception

per share Total dividends for the first quarter were $0.39 per share, which represents a greater than 10% annualized yield based on current NAV per share

per share, which represents a greater than 10% annualized yield based on current NAV per share Delivered NII ROE 1 of 12.1% in the first quarter, up from 8.3% the prior year

of 12.1% in the first quarter, up from 8.3% the prior year Net asset value per share increased to $15.15 compared to $14.99 as of December 31, 2022

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, "We achieved record net investment income in the first quarter of 2023, building upon our consistent track record, as we continue to realize earnings momentum from rising interest rates. Credit performance remains strong, and our direct lending portfolio is defensively positioned to generate healthy, stable returns throughout the current economic cycle."

Dividend Declarations

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2023 dividend of $0.33 per share for stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023, payable on or before July 14, 2023 and a first quarter 2023 supplemental dividend of $0.06 per share for stockholders of record as of May 31, 2023, payable on or before June 15, 2023.

Stock Repurchases

On November 1, 2022, the Board approved the 2022 Repurchase Program under which the Company may repurchase up to $150 million of the Company's common stock. In addition, last quarter certain affiliates and employees of Blue Owl participated in an investment vehicle to purchase up to $25 million of ORCC common stock. As of May 10, 2023, a total of $73.7 million of ORCC common stock was purchased, of which $49.1 million was bought by ORCC, at an average price of $12.22 per share.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, new investment commitments totaled $175.1 million across 3 new portfolio companies and eight existing portfolio companies. This compares to $211.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 across 6 new portfolio companies and 2 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the principal amount of new investments funded was $94.3 million. For this period, the Company had $76.1 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $184.1 million. For this period, the Company had $115.7 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had investments in 187 and 184 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $13.2 billion and $13.0 billion, respectively. As of March 31, 2023, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $70.4 million based on fair value.

________________ (1) NII ROE is calculated as annualized Q1'23 net investment income divided by average Q1'23 and Q4'22 net asset value.

As of March 31, 2023, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 70.5% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.1% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.0% unsecured debt investments, 2.4% investment funds and vehicles, 3.0% preferred equity investments, and 8.0% common equity investments.

As of December 31, 2022, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 71.4% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.3% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.9% unsecured debt investments, 2.2% investment funds and vehicles, 2.7% preferred equity investments, and 7.5% common equity investments.

As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, approximately 84.6% and 85.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of March 31, 2023, 98.2% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.0% and 11.5%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 12.0% and 11.5%, respectively.

As of March 31, 2023, 2 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $38.3 million were on non-accrual status, representing 0.3% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $377.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $350.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 primarily due to an increase in our portfolio's weighted average yield from 11.0% as of December 31, 2022 to 11.5% as of March 31, 2023 while our debt portfolio at par remained relatively consistent at $11.7 billion from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Included in investment income is dividend income which increased primarily due to increases in dividends related to Windows Entities, ORCC SLF, Wingspire and Swipe Acquisition Corporate (dba PLI). Also included in interest income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these fees increased. Other income decreased due to a decrease in incremental fee income, which are fees that are generally available as a result of closing investments and normally paid at the time of closing. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $196.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $188.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in interest expense. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in the average daily borrowings as well as an increase in the average interest rate. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees, and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, we had $399.5 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.5 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.3 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.2% and 4.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Ending net debt to equity was 1.21x and 1.19x as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Financial Highlights





For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022

Investments at Fair Value

$ 13,157,251 $ 13,010,345 $ 12,756,323

Total Assets

$ 13,679,100 $ 13,584,853 $ 13,203,697

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.15 $ 14.99 $ 14.88













Investment Income

$ 377,622 $ 350,506 $ 264,159

Net Investment Income

$ 177,859 $ 162,464 $ 122,356

Net Income

$ 201,842 $ 191,888 $ 43,986













Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.45 $ 0.41 $ 0.31

Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses)

Per Share

$ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ (0.20)

Net Income Per Share

$ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.11

Distributions Declared from Net Investment

Income Per Share

$ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.31

Supplemental Distributions Declared from Net

Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.00

Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Fair Value

12.0 % 11.5 % 7.9 %

Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost

12.0 % 11.5 % 8.0 %

Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at

Floating Rates

98.2 % 98.3 % 98.8 %



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





March 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2022 Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $11,969,923 and

$12,133,062, respectively)

$ 11,923,041

$ 12,010,369 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $21,265 and $6,224,

respectively)

21,215

6,175 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $1,115,978, and $906,846,

respectively)

1,212,995

993,801 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $13,107,166 and $13,046,132,

respectively)

13,157,251

13,010,345 Cash (restricted cash of $86,443 and $96,420, respectively)

392,960

444,278 Foreign cash (cost of $6,496 and $809, respectively)

6,498

809 Interest receivable

96,086

108,085 Receivable from a controlled affiliate

22,026

17,709 Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,279

3,627 Total Assets

$ 13,679,100

$ 13,584,853 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $91,267 and $95,647, respectively)

$ 7,383,214

$ 7,281,744 Distribution payable

128,971

129,517 Management fee payable

48,093

47,583 Incentive fee payable

37,728

34,462 Payables to affiliates

3,718

6,351 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

160,006

202,793 Total Liabilities

7,761,730

7,702,450 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 390,676,080 and

392,476,687 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

3,907

3,925 Additional paid-in-capital

5,948,602

5,970,674 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

(35,139)

(92,196) Total Net Assets

5,917,370

5,882,403 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 13,679,100

$ 13,584,853 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.15

14.99

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)





For the Three Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022 Investment Income







Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:







Interest income

$ 288,678

$ 208,599 Payment-in-kind interest income

43,055

22,411 Dividend income

17,833

11,728 Other income

2,964

3,848 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

352,530

246,586 Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:







Interest income

2,674

1,773 Dividend income

22,026

15,638 Other Income

392

162 Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments

25,092

17,573 Total Investment Income

377,622

264,159 Expenses







Interest expense

103,955

61,378 Management fees

48,093

47,413 Performance based incentive fees

37,728

25,954 Professional fees

3,673

3,828 Directors' fees

258

290 Other general and administrative

2,671

2,132 Total Operating Expenses

196,378

140,995 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes

181,244

123,164 Income tax expense (benefit)

3,385

808 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

$ 177,859

$ 122,356 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)







Net change in unrealized gain (loss):







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 65,423

$ (69,948) Non-controlled, affiliated investments

(1)

— Controlled, affiliated investments

10,254

(11,758) Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies

1,210

(481) Income tax (provision) benefit

(281)

— Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

76,605

(82,187) Net realized gain (loss):







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(52,483)

4,702 Foreign currency transactions

(139)

(885) Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)

(52,622)

3,817 Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

23,983

(78,370) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 201,842

$ 43,986 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ 0.52

$ 0.11 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted

391,049,102

394,309,578

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY



For the Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023

2022

New investment commitments







Gross originations 175,114

$ 533,848

Less: Sell downs —

(3,409)

Total new investment commitments $ 175,114

$ 530,439

Principal amount of investments funded:







First-lien senior secured debt investments $ 36,809

$ 223,302

Second-lien senior secured debt investments —

1,000

Unsecured debt investments —

69,989

Preferred equity investments 24,194

7,000

Common equity investments 9,653

1,968

Investment funds and vehicles 23,625

44,625

Total principal amount of investments funded $ 94,281

$ 347,884

Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:







First-lien senior secured debt investments $ (56,696)

$ (326,994)

Second-lien senior secured debt investments (19,200)

(25,000)

Unsecured debt investments (193)

—

Preferred equity investments —

(22,843)

Common equity investments —

—

Investment funds and vehicles —

—

Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid $ (76,089)

$ (374,837)

Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio

companies(1) 3

17

Average new investment commitment amount $ 941

$ 21,952

Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments

(in years) 3.0

5.1

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates 100.0 %

97.3 %

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates — %

2.7 %

Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2) 12.4 %

7.4 %

Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new

floating rate debt investment commitments 7.2 %

6.5 %



______________ (1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 4.91% as of March 31, 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.96% as of March 31, 2022.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2023, ORCC had investments in 187 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $13.2 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl. Owl Rock, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

