Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.33 and NAV Per Share of $14.95

Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Nov 03, 2021, 17:26 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $130.5 million, or $0.33 per share, and net income of $142.9 million, or $0.36 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Reported net asset value per share was $14.95 at September 30, 2021 as compared to $14.90 at June 30, 2021.

"We are very pleased to report strong results this quarter. We experienced a record level of both originations and repayments and were able to seamlessly redeploy capital from those repaid investments into equally attractive new investments," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation. "We are very proud of where our portfolio stands today and to achieve the important milestone of earning our dividend from net investment income this quarter with continued strong credit performance."

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2021, payable on or before January 31, 2022.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, new investment commitments totaled $2,794.0 million across 21 new portfolio companies and 13 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $1,578.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 across 16 new portfolio companies and 12 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $2,292.6 million. For this period, the Company had $2,094.4 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,405.6 million. For this period, the Company had $742.7 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the Company had investments in 130 and 129 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.1 billion and $11.9 billion, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $93.2 million based on fair value.

As of September 30, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.0% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured notes, 1.5% preferred equity investments, 3.5% common equity investments and 1.9% investment funds and vehicles.

As of June 30, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 76.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 16.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured notes, 1.5% preferred equity investments, 2.8% common equity investments and 1.4% investment funds and vehicles.

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, based on fair value, approximately 91.5% and 92.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, 99.9% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts)1 was 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts)1 was 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively.

As of September 30, 2021, 2 investments with an aggregate fair value of $44.6 million were on non-accrual status, representing 0.4% of the total fair value of the portfolio.

________________
(1) For non-stated rate income producing investments, computed based on (a) the dividend or interest income earned for the respective trailing twelve months ended on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value.  In instances where historical dividend or interest income data is not available or not representative for the trailing twelve months ended, the dividend or interest income is annualized. Prior to 9/30/2021, non-stated rate income producing investments were computed based on (a) the IRR on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. As of June 30, 2021, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Investment Income
Investment income increased to $269.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $187.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to an increase in our investment portfolio. Included in interest income is dividend income, which increased period over period, and other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these other fees also increased, which is attributed to the increase in repayment activity.

Expenses
Total expenses increased to $137.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $60.8 million, after the effect of the management and incentive fee waivers, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to expiration of the management and incentive fee waivers in October 2020 and an increase in management fees and interest expense. Management fees increased period over period due to an increase in assets. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2021, we had $794.7 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.0 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.6 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 2.9% and 3.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Ending debt to equity was 1.06x and 1.00x for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



For the three months ended

 ($ in thousands except per share data)

September 30,
2021

June 30, 2021

September 30,
2020

Investments at Fair Value

$

12,110,098

$

11,906,872

$

9,918,302

Total Assets

$

13,075,878

$

12,635,426

$

10,234,261

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

14.95

$

14.90

$

14.67













Investment Income

$

269,191

$

249,015

$

187,059

Net Investment Income

$

130,499

$

119,129

$

127,437

Net Income

$

142,851

$

150,180

$

216,047













Net Investment Income Per Share

$

0.33

$

0.30

$

0.33

Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses)

Per Share

$

0.03

$

0.08

$

0.23

Net Income Per Share

$

0.36

$

0.38

$

0.56

Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share

$

0.31

$

0.31

$

0.39













Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt
and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value(1)

7.9

%

8.0

%

8.0

%

Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt
and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost(1)

7.9

%

8.0

%

7.9

%

Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at

Floating Rates

99.9

%

99.9

%

98.8

%
















(1)

For non-stated rate income producing investments, computed based on (a) the dividend or interest income earned for the respective trailing twelve months ended on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value.  In instances where historical dividend or interest income data is not available or not representative for the trailing twelve months ended, the dividend or interest income is annualized. Prior to 9/30/2021, non-stated rate income producing investments were computed based on (a) the IRR on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. As of June 30, 2021, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.1% and 8.0%, respectively.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

 ($ in thousands except per share data)

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2020

Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
(amortized cost of $11,547,197 and $10,653,613, respectively)

$

11,584,751

$

10,569,691

Controlled, affiliated investments
(amortized cost of $527,704 and $275,105, respectively)

525,347


272,381

Total investments at fair value
(amortized cost of $12,074,901 and $10,928,718, respectively)

12,110,098


10,842,072

Cash (restricted cash of $14,217 and $8,841, respectively)

779,581


347,917

Foreign cash (cost of $15,326 and $9,641, respectively)

15,148


9,994

Interest receivable

62,377


57,108

Receivable for investments sold

77,426


6,316

Receivable from a controlled affiliate

4,127


2,347

Prepaid expenses and other assets

27,121


38,603

Total Assets

$

13,075,878

$

11,304,357

Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $114,874 and $91,085, respectively)

$

6,934,942

$

5,292,722

Distribution payable

121,877


152,087

Management fee payable

45,583


35,936

Incentive fee payable

27,682


19,070

Payables to affiliates

5,399


6,527

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

63,403


51,581

Total Liabilities

7,198,886


5,557,923

Commitments and contingencies







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;
393,152,554 and 389,966,688 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

3,931


3,900

Additional paid-in-capital

5,985,429


5,940,979

Total distributable earnings (losses)

(112,368)


(198,445)

Total Net Assets

5,876,992


5,746,434

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

13,075,878

$

11,304,357

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

14.95

$

14.74

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



For the Three Months
Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,

 ($ in thousands except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Investment Income















Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:















Interest income

$

241,966

$

179,597

$

686,314

$

561,236

Dividend Income

10,600


2,688


19,924


3,608

Other income

7,942


2,507


15,559


10,473

Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

260,508


184,792


721,797


575,317

Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:















Interest income

1,392





4,033



Dividend income

7,128


2,267


13,469


6,716

Other Income

163





480



Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments

8,683


2,267


17,982


6,716

Total Investment Income

269,191


187,059


739,779


582,033

Expenses















Interest expense

56,516


37,391


159,037


110,533

Management fee

45,586


36,460


131,703


104,852

Performance based incentive fees

27,682


22,302


74,727


70,500

Professional fees

3,849


3,330


10,966


9,782

Directors' fees

239


179


757


633

Other general and administrative

3,140


1,659


7,302


5,564

Total Operating Expenses

137,012


101,321


384,492


301,864

Management and incentive fees waived




(40,531)





(122,925)

Net Operating Expenses

137,012


60,790


384,492


178,939

Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes

132,179


126,269


355,287


403,094

Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit)

1,680


(1,168)


3,004


239

Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

$

130,499

$

127,437

$

352,283

$

402,855

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)















Net change in unrealized gain (loss):















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$

14,475

$

80,619

$

133,961

$

(196,001)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(4,383)





(8,605)



Controlled affiliated investments

985


4,615


367


(3,536)

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies

(796)


3,113


(3,716)


3,237

Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

10,281


88,347


122,007


(196,300)

Net realized gain (loss):















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

2,018


2,537


(24,656)


2,885

Foreign currency transactions

53


(2,274)


1,242


(2,364)

Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)

2,071


263


(23,414)


521

Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

12,352


88,610


98,593


(195,779)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$

142,851

$

216,047

$

450,876

$

207,076

Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$

0.36

$

0.56

$

1.15

$

0.53

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted

392,715,513


386,534,213


391,893,306


388,474,850

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2021

2020(3)

New investment commitments







Gross originations

$

3,257,404


957,015

Less: Sell downs

(463,419)


(113,404)

Total new investment commitments

$

2,793,985

$

843,611

Principal amount of investments funded:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$

2,154,036

$

483,756

Second-lien senior secured debt investments

71,000


121,592

Unsecured debt investments




41,463

Preferred equity investments

975



Common equity investments

8,820



Investment funds and vehicles

57,750



Total principal amount of investments funded

$

2,292,581

$

646,811

Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$

(1,815,765)

$

(44,711)

Second-lien senior secured debt investments

(278,613)


(3,517)

Unsecured debt investments





Preferred Equity investments





Common Equity investments





Investment funds and vehicles





Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$

(2,094,378)

$

(48,228)

Number of new investment commitments in new
portfolio companies(1)

21

8

Average new investment commitment amount

104,913

$

90,138

Weighted average term for new debt investment
commitments (in years)

5.7


6.1

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

floating rates

100.0

%

100.0

%

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

fixed rates

0.0

%

0.0

%

Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment

commitments(2)

7.1

%

8.2

%

Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating
rate debt investment commitments

6.2

%

7.2

%

________________

(1)

Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.

(2)

Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.13% and 0.23% as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(3)

As of September 30, 2020, preferred equity investments and common equity investments were reported in aggregate as equity investments.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2021, ORCC had investments in 130 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.1 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

