Owl Therapeutics to Present Latest Data at the RESI JPM San Francisco 2024 Conference

04 Jan, 2024

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing best-in-class, diagnostic-powered therapeutics for neurodegenerative disease, will present its latest preclinical and clinical data on Tuesday, January 9 at the RESI JPM San Francisco 2024 Conference.

In addition, Owl Therapeutics will share the significant progress made during 2023:

  • Owl has established a global collaboration and licensing agreement for OWL-1410, a small molecule therapeutic for the treatment of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). With this agreement, Owl Therapeutics gains access to an innovative asset that protects neurons following TBI. OWL-1410 has received orphan drug designation (ODD) in Europe and the U.S., as well as an investigational new drug (IND) approval with Fast Track designation from the FDA for clinical development and review in the U.S.
  • Owl has also secured a partnership with Gryphon Bio for developing diagnostic-powered therapeutics. This partnership allows Owl to harness Gryphon's proprietary blood tests as companion diagnostics to improve the likelihood of FDA approval of OWL-1410 and other therapeutics in its pipeline.
  • Gryphon's novel blood tests for unexpected waves of 1000s of brain biomarkers (and therapeutic targets) in the blood of TBI patients were discovered after more than 22 years of proteomic research by Gryphon's co-founders, Drs. William E. Haskins and Kevin Wang. Gryphon is backed by more than $13M in non-dilutive government grant awards and contracts.
  • Owl is currently in negotiations with a confidential source and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to fund a Phase 2b study of OWL-1410 for moderate to severe TBI.

Owl is opening its first equity funding round for the company during the RESI JPM San Francisco 2024 Conference. This is a unique opportunity to invest in what is considered by many KOLs as the most advanced TBI asset in clinical development. "I am proud of the rapid progress we made last year at Owl Therapeutics. Expected and unexpected synergies between Owl Therapeutics and Gryphon Bio position Owl to transform diagnostic-powered therapeutics for neurodegenerative disease," said William E. Haskins, PhD, Chief Executive Officer  and Co-Founder of Owl Therapeutics and Gryphon Bio. "We are thrilled to initially focus our team's scientific, clinical, and business experience on OWL-1410: a potentially game-changing treatment for both civilian and military TBI patients."

Owl Therapeutics – Unlocking Wisdom for Brain Health

Owl Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created to develop diagnostic-powered therapeutics for traumatic brain injury (TBI) and brain health. The company has rapidly built a promising, diversified pipeline of small and large molecule medicines poised to address the highly unmet medical needs of patients with neurodegenerative disease. Owl is led by a proven, cohesive, interdisciplinary, and internationally recognized team with deep scientific, clinical, and business experience in drug development and commercialization.

