Owlcam Announces New Leadership to Make Sure "Always-On Car Security" Stays On

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CallPass , which provides a wide array of GPS solutions and asset-tracking integration platforms, today announced it has taken responsibility for the Owlcam brand and all of its consumer operations - including support for the tens of thousands of Owlcam customers already on the road. Xirgo Technologies , a leading provider of industrial IoT solutions for enterprise customers, acquired certain assets and intellectual property from Owl Cameras in February, taking over all industrial design, engineering, and manufacturing needed to deliver on a roadmap of new security-focused features.

"The Owlcam defined a new category of product. First and foremost this is a security camera, and we truly believe in the value of the product," said Jason Ashton, CEO of CallPass. "Owlcam's AI-powered surveillance guarantees users that if something happens while they're driving or their car is parked - whether that's a minor fender bender or an attempted break-in - they'll have video evidence demonstrating exactly what happened. That peace of mind is invaluable, and there's really no other automotive security system that compares."

The Owlcam installs easily into any car's OBD-II port and provides the following features via mobile app, available for both iOS and Android:

AI surveillance detects unsafe or risky activity even when the car is parked or off

detects unsafe or risky activity even when the car is parked or off Real-time alerts for accidents, break-ins, dents, and more

for accidents, break-ins, dents, and more Built-in 4G LTE wireless connection that doesn't rely on your existing cellular data plan

wireless connection that doesn't rely on your existing cellular data plan LED flood lights that illuminate the entire car cabin to deter thieves when suspicious activity is detected

that illuminate the entire car cabin to deter thieves when suspicious activity is detected Live view & two-way talk so you can view both the inside and outside of your car and talk to other drivers anywhere, anytime

so you can view both the inside and outside of your car and talk to other drivers anywhere, anytime Secure storage for up to two weeks of continuous driving video accessible in the cloud

"After we completed the purchase, one of our top priorities was finding a partner who has the experience and expertise to support Owlcam's existing customers, and make sure those cameras could stay online," said Michael Lavery, Senior Vice President of Sales at Marketing at Xirgo Technologies. "Consumers are in good hands with CallPass, which allows Xirgo to focus on developing and delivering new innovative technology features for the security camera for both consumers and enterprise customers."

"Approximately 40% of existing Owlcam owners have already purchased our new Owlcam Plus Plan, and we are committed to providing the best possible continuity of service and experience for them that we can," continued Jason Ashton, CallPass CEO. "Frankly, most people don't care who's in charge, they just want the camera and mobile app to work. Our daily priority is letting them know that they still matter, that someone is trying to help them, and that we will do everything possible to keep them online and safe in their cars."

Pricing:

Unlimited 4G-LTE service now costs $19.95 per month, or $214.95 per year with a 10% discount.

per month, or per year with a 10% discount. Group plans are also available, with service for each additional camera costing $14.95 per month for up to three devices, with the same option of buying an annual subscription for a 10% discount.

Upcoming Models:

As Xirgo ramps up manufacturing, new Owlcams will be available for sale, in Q4 2020.

The new cameras produced by Xirgo will enjoy a variety of feature upgrades including increased memory capacity, improved infrared sensors for enhanced night vision, as well as other undisclosed improvements.

Owlcam owners who haven't purchased a new service plan can do so today at www.owlcam.com .

About Owlcam: Owlcam is an automotive security camera that uses AI-powered surveillance to constantly monitor both the inside and outside of a vehicle, and send real-time alerts to notify users of any suspicious activity. Whether someone sideswipes your car in a parking garage, or cuts you off at a busy intersection, Owlcam will capture exactly what happened and send you video evidence via mobile app (available for both iOS and Android). In May 2020, two trusted IoT leaders joined forces to breathe new life into the brand, with Xirgo Technologies, a veteran industrial IoT and fleet solutions provider, acquiring all Owlcam IP and CallPass, a leader in GPS solutions and asset-tracking integration platforms, signing on to run all consumer operations. For more information on Owlcam and to purchase a device please visit www.owlcam.com .

About CallPass: CallPass provides a wide array of IoT Solutions and System Integration Platforms allowing companies to maximize profitability through efficiency. We are dedicated to providing high-quality products and services across a wide spectrum of vertical markets. Our near Real-Time GPS offerings are backed by the largest and most advanced Telco Providers, Hardware Design Manufacturers and other partners critical to our success and positioning us to handle your Asset Tracking and IoT platform needs. With global reach and headquartered in Clearwater Florida, CallPass has been an industry leader for over a decade and counting. No matter where you are located, CallPass has you covered. More information regarding CallPass is available at Callpass.com

About Xirgo Technologies: Xirgo Technologies, LLC. is a leading provider of innovative, full-featured, application-specific IoT solutions. An expansive product line facilitates best-in-class solutions for numerous markets and verticals. With comprehensive in-house engineering capabilities in all key development disciplines, Xirgo consistently delivers compelling solutions to companies in search of ways to become more competitive, improve operational efficiencies, and unlock new revenue streams. More information regarding Xirgo is available at xirgo.com .

SOURCE Owlcam

