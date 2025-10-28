Owl.co announced as a Technology Fast 50 program winner for 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Owl.co, a leading insurtech provider trusted by many of North America's largest insurance providers, including seven of the top-ten tier-1 carriers, has been recognized as part of the 2025 Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its exponential growth, operational excellence, and commitment to transforming the insurance industry.

The program recognizes the fastest-scaling Canadian-based technology companies by revenue-growth percentage over the preceding four years. Owl.co's rise as one of Canada's top-50 expanding tech companies affirms the company's dedication to helping an established industry like insurance adapt to a new future with artificial intelligence.

"We are incredibly honoured to be acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing Canadian technology companies by the Technology Fast 50 list," said Sean Merat, CEO & co-founder of Owl.co. "This recognition reflects our commitment to building AI for insurance providers that's accountable, effective, and ethical, empowering them to futureproof their organizations in an industry that demands and deserves thoughtful innovation.

"Our company's longevity, dating back to 2017 before the emergence of many of today's AI solutions for insurance, has enabled us to iterate on our technology to best provide this innovation to our customers."

Merat credits Owl.co's team for developing an AI-powered toolkit that positively transforms the claimant experience and supports insurers. "Our growth is a reflection of our team's passion for facilitating an industry that serves its own customers with attention and care. Insurance carriers help policyholders in times of need, underscoring the importance of human-centric AI solutions they can trust. This drive to help those when they need it most is what motivates our people to provide AI that enables faster & fairer resolutions for claimants.

To qualify for the Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2021 and $5 million in 2024, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of 5% of gross revenues in R&D activities that are conducted in Canada.

About Owl.co

Owl.co, an established insurtech company in North America, provides advanced AI solutions to leading insurance carriers. Its enterprise-level toolkit processes documents and digests data for precise claims insights. As a leader in Claims Intelligence , Owl.co develops AI with accountability & transparency measures to promote AI governance in insurance. A Series B tech company with over $30 million in funding and experienced insurance professionals on its leadership team, Owl.co has processed over 1.5 billion claims documents and reviewed over 4 million claims as of 2025.

Visit < owl.co > for more information and connect with Owl.co on LinkedIn .

About the Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology-awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise-Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Lafond, and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit < www.fast50.ca >.

SOURCE Owl.co