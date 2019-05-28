Owlet Baby Care Named the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the Biggest Baby Shower Ever

The Biggest Baby Shower Ever™ is the must-attend event for all expecting and new parents, bringing together the top baby brands from across the country, influencers, and parenting experts in the industry to speak face to face with the city's newest wave of expecting and new parents. Guests can expect to interact and learn from brands and companies including Owlet, Bugaboo, SpoonfulOne, Contours, Stokke, Tula and Weissbluth Pediatrics. The Biggest Baby Shower Ever™ has been a staple in the national parenting circuit for more than 14 years and reaches more than a million people monthly through its offline and online social channels. This is the 3rd consecutive year for The Biggest Baby Shower Ever™ to take place in Chicago.

"We are thrilled about the partnership with Owlet as Big City Moms' and Owlet Baby Care's missions align to empower parents with the right information at the right time. Through Big City Moms' Biggest Baby Showers, we want to ensure that parents have all of the resources to start their journey into parenthood and support them every step of the way," said Emily Prawda Weiss, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Big City Moms.

"Partnering up with Big City Moms and The Biggest Baby Shower Ever™ in Chicago is very exciting because we'll get to share our vision, mission and passion of babies with even more parents. We look forward to educating moms-to-be on how our products can provide additional peace of mind and sleep," said Kurt Workman, CEO of Owlet Baby Care.

ABOUT BIG CITY MOMS

Founded in 2004, Big City Moms ("BCM") (www.bigcitymoms.com) has become the nation's largest resource for new and expectant parents. Through a vibrant social and online community and its signature Biggest Baby and Family Showers, BCM has developed an avid and engaging community of parents-to-be and new parents who want to be educated about the top brands, products and services for their growing family.

Distilling from the baby industry's vast assortment of products and gear, Big City Moms brings together top brands and experts whom are well-researched, parent-focused and hip. Within each of its nine Showers across seven cities, BCM curates the best collection of baby items and information to help educate new parents navigate life with a newborn and beyond.

BCM has been featured in major media outlets including Good Morning America, Today, NY1, WNBC, WCBS, Newsday, New York Post, The Daily News, Yahoo! Shine, Us, People, Good Day LA and more. Big City Moms is the ultimate parenting resource every parent needs.

About Owlet Baby Care

Owlet Baby Care (www.owletcare.com) is a health technology company founded by a team of parents in 2013 focused on maternal and baby health and wellbeing. The company's flagship product is the Smart Sock Baby Monitor, which uses pulse oximetry technology to track a baby's oxygen levels and heart rate during sleep. Owlet's mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time.

