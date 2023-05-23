OWLT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Investigates the Fairness of Owlet's De-SPAC Merger

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm makes the following announcement to persons or entities who own Owlet, Inc. (f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp.) ("Owlet" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWLT) stock purchased prior to July 14, 2021:

Our firm has commenced an investigation concerning the fairness of Owlet's 2021 de-SPAC merger. Shortly after the Owlet 2021 de-SPAC merger closed, Owlet stock began spiraling downwards. The Owlet de-SPAC merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Owlet has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Learn more about The Klein Law Firm's investigation, visit:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/mna/owlet-merger-investigation-submission-form

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

[email protected]

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm