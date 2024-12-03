OwlTing Expands Integration with MoneyGram for Global USDC Stablecoin On/Off-Ramp

TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OwlTing Group ("Company"), a global blockchain fintech company, today announced that its unhosted digital wallet solution, OwlPay® Wallet Pro (the "Wallet") has integrated with MoneyGram International Inc. ("MoneyGram"), a leading global fintech company that connects the world's communities, to enhance the Wallet's bankless on and off-ramp capabilities for seamless conversions between fiat currencies and USDC stablecoin.

Through this integration, OwlPay® Wallet Pro now offers its users the functionality to cash-in from local fiat currencies to USDC stablecoin in over 30 countries[1] globally across nearly 50,000 MoneyGram locations. The Wallet users will also be able to cash-out from USDC stablecoin to fiat currencies in over 170 countries at more than 375,000 MoneyGram locations. This integration is powered by MoneyGram Access™, the first-of-its-kind global on/off-ramp service for digital asset wallets.

OwlPay® Wallet Pro also welcomes a significant update. It has moved all individual wallets to the unhosted wallet model, allowing users most access to their passphrases. This enhances user security and accessibility. The updated Wallet is now available for iOS and Android on Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

The Company aims to address long-standing issues such as high fees, slow processing times, and limited access to traditional financial services of the cross-border remittance market and will play a vital role in providing a faster, secure, and cost-effective payment solution. While MoneyGram has reduced its average fee for traditional remittance customers to under 3%, paving the way to meet the United Nation's 10.c target[2] to reduce the costs of migrant remittance transfers to less than 3%, the World Bank estimates the remittance industry's global average cost to be 6.65%[3].

"We're seeing a surge of evolving needs from businesses that utilize international payments and from immigrants that send money home to help support their loved ones," said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. "By integrating with MoneyGram, OwlTing will make our vision possible and better support the financial resilience in underbanked regions such as Latin America and Africa. We can enhance the utility of USDC stablecoin in helping our customers hedge volatile fiat currencies in those regions."

"OwlTing's approach to digital payments aligns perfectly with our mission to enable seamless and accessible financial services across borders," said Jon Lira, Head of Partnerships at MoneyGram International Inc. "It's been thrilling to see MoneyGram Access™ expand globally since its launch in June 2022 and enable impactful use cases across Ukraine, Colombia and more. Now, we believe OwlPay® Wallet Pro can grow exponentially through the MoneyGram network and become part of people's daily lives."

A Future for Bankless Payments Beyond Borders

According to third-party industry reports[4], the global remittance market was valued at $50 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2024 to 2033, highlighting the rising demand for affordable and efficient cross-border payment solutions. OwlPay® Wallet Pro aims to allow immigrant workers to transfer USDC to recipients abroad without involving bank accounts. Their recipients can hold USDC digitally in their wallets to combat inflation and exchange them for cash through MoneyGram whenever they need it.

To provide users' peace of mind in payment transactions, OwlTing has continued to make legal compliance a cornerstone of its operation strategy. The Company announced that it is now licensed in 29 U.S. states, including the recent acquisition of a Money Transmitter License (MTL) in Utah, and it also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, underscoring its commitment to minimizing cyber risks and safeguarding users' data.

This announcement follows OwlTing Group's integration of its digital wallet, OwlPay® Wallet Pro, with the Stellar blockchain [ 5 ] to support USDC stablecoin in August 2024. The partnership potentially expands OwlPay®'s reach to more than 8 million accounts on the Stellar network. Combined with the new integration with MoneyGram, OwlTing now offers a compliant and scalable payment platform in the broad ecosystem that serves both U.S. and global markets.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale and also enables consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world's most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for three consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than $200 billion USD annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company's digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

About OwlPay® Wallet Pro

OwlPay® Wallet Pro is a blockchain-based unhosted digital wallet solution to empower enterprises and individuals, offering a fast setup for a U.S. state-licensed and secure multi-currency payment wallet for cross-border transactions. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/owlpay/wallets-as-a-service?lang=en .

About OwlTing Group

Founded in 2010, OwlTing is a global blockchain fintech company based in Taiwan and has branch offices in the U.S., Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. In 2022, it was selected by KPMG and HSBC as "the Leading 3 Emerging Giants in Taiwan". With the mission to usher in the digital transformation of traditional payment processes, while ensuring legal compliance, OwlTing introduced OwlPay®, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en .

