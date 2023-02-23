Own a Piece of Rap History: Original 1992 Tupac Photos and NFTs Drop on MakersPlace

Exclusive NFT collection of 6 rare Tupac photos, original negatives included.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital fine art, announced an exclusive NFT collection, 2Pacalypse92: 17 Shots, offering a unique glimpse, with six never-before-seen photos of Tupac Shakur's rise as a solo artist during a performance at Prince's Glam Slam in 1992. 2Pacalypse92 will be released exclusively on MakersPlace beginning on February 23, 2023, at 3:00PM EST / 12:00PM PST.

Credited to Loupy D

As a former managing editor at Kronick Magazine, Lawrence "Loupy D" Dotson captured some of the biggest names in hip-hop during the "Golden Era" of this genre, including Tupac. Loupy D is now releasing an exclusive collection of his Tupac photographs as Phygital art. In addition to collecting the NFT, each purchaser will receive the original negative, allowing collectors to own a piece of hip-hop history and explore the intersection of digital and physical art.

Loupy D snapped Tupac's show at Prince's Glam Slam West nightclub. The pictures masterfully showcase Tupac's captivating stage presence as a performer who knew how to put on a show for the crowd. "The atmosphere was hyped," Loupy D recalls. "The crowd was loving it. He put on a show. He wasn't just a rapper, he was a performer. He had a theater background. Tupac knew he had to engage the crowd."

For Loupy D, these pictures offer a firsthand glimpse of Tupac's evolution into a bonafide solo artist. They will be remembered as a historic moment in capturing this important musical genre, with several photos appearing in FX Networks upcoming "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur."

"MakersPlace is thrilled to be the exclusive home of Loupy D's 2Pacalypse92 : 17 Shots collection," said Scott Miles, General Manager, Head of Emerging & Premium Business at MakersPlace. "We believe this collection represents a unique opportunity for fans to own a piece of hip-hop history and a firsthand look at the rise of one of the most iconic and influential artists of our time."

The NFT collection is available for purchase on the official drop page, and a purchase of any of the six photos will also include the original photo negative. Don't miss out on the chance to own a piece of hip-hop history and a glimpse into the rise of the world's most renowned and influential artist.

For details on the 2Pacalypse92 : 17 Shots drop, please visit

https://makersplace.com/drop/2Pacalypse92-17-Shots

About Lawrence "Loupy D" Dotson

Lawrence Evan Dotson, aka Loupy D, is a Los Angeles-based artist. While pursuing an acting career, he came upon an opportunity to write articles for a local hip-hop magazine. Twelve years later, after interviewing rappers and personalities in the Golden Age of Hip Hop, he left the scene to go behind the scenes in the film and television industry. Loupy D has now embarked on a mission to share the stories, photos and visions of his storied career through the magic of blockchain technology.

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

