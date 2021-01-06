OWN Announces All-New 'SuperSoul' with Oprah Winfrey to Stream on discovery+

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network today announced an all-new slate of "SuperSoul," hosted by Oprah Winfrey and produced by OWN, to stream exclusively on discovery+ starting later this month. discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription service from Discovery, Inc. and "SuperSoul" joins more than 50 exclusive original titles available on the service during its launch month. Audio versions of these interviews will be available in podcast form the week after each stream wherever podcasts are available, with OWN airing the interviews later this year.

The new line-up of thought-provoking discussions with currently scheduled guests, feature Oprah speaking with entertainment industry legends and wave makers to discuss their new memoirs including Cicely Tyson ("Just As I Am"), Priyanka Chopra Jonas ("Unfinished"), Sharon Stone ("The Beauty of Living Twice") and Julianna Margulies ("Sunshine Girl") about their career touch points and how they overcame their unique challenges and societal bias to persevere and use their voice to inspire others. Oprah will also connect with New York Times best-selling author Martha Beck ("The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self), American historian Jon Meacham ("The Soul of America"), and home and lifestyle brand leaders Chip & Joanna Gaines (Founders, Magnolia) for intimate conversations about the pivotal moments in their lives.

"As OWN celebrates our 10th anniversary on-air, I continue to find personal inspiration from these in-depth conversations. My hope is that these interviews allow space for intriguing self-reflection as viewers awaken to their best selves and discover a deeper connection to the world around them," said Oprah Winfrey, CEO, OWN.

"There has never been a more important time to inspire the world with Oprah's singular voice than right now, through this thought-provoking exploration of perseverance, exclusively on discovery+" said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc. "'SuperSoul' from Oprah exemplifies our deep commitment to empowering discovery+ customers to stream what they love through our ambitious and growing slate of originals."

"SuperSoul" is produced by OWN as a discovery+ Original. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

About "SuperSoul"

OWN's "SuperSoul" is based on the three-time Emmy Award-winning television series "SuperSoul Sunday." The critically acclaimed series delivers timely, thought-provoking, eye-opening and inspiring programming designed to help viewers awaken to their best selves and discover a deeper connection to the world around them. The series features conversations between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders exploring themes and issues including happiness, personal fulfillment, spirituality, conscious living and what it means to be alive in today's world. "SuperSoul Conversations," the audio version of these interviews, debuted as a podcast at #1 in August 2017, achieving more than 340 million downloads by listeners in over 190 countries worldwide since launch. OWN Podcasts are available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora and Stitcher.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. discovery+ will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

