Own, Operate, Dominate: EOS C500 Mark II 5.9K Full Frame Cinema Camera Delivers Versatile, Affordable Solutions

"As Canon's position in the production industry has grown, we have sought to deliver new solutions that can perform at an elite level, while also maintaining competitive pricing to help continue to remove the barriers of great content creation," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The EOS C500 Mark II encompasses the latest Canon technologies and, when teamed with the recently announced Sumire Prime Cinema Lenses and DP-V3120 4K Reference Display, forms an incredible input-to-output solution."

The EOS C500 Mark II features a 5.9K full-frame sensor with 60p recording 5.9K and 4K (2K recording at 120p) and 15 stops of dynamic range. In addition, the newly introduced DIGIC DV 7 image processor allows for more fluid and efficient recording of 4K and HDR. Cinema Raw Light, first introduced in the popular EOS C200 cinema camera, helps to cut data size to about one-third to one-fifth of a Cinema RAW file, without losing grading flexibility.

For the first time ever with a Canon camera, users are able to change the lens mount themselves without the assistance from a Canon service center. Customers can purchase the EOS C500 Mark II with a standard EF mount and then have the option to purchase either EF-lock or PL mounts. This feature provides users with the creative freedom to pair the camera with the lenses that will provide the desired look for each project they work on.

In addition to the changeable mounts, the new camera's body is quite modular. Included are 13 accessories, such as a 4.3-inch LCD monitor and the GR-V1 grip, and users can choose from a wide range of additional accessories that allow them to configure the EOS C500 Mark II to their preferences. Optional accessories include the EVF-V70 electronic viewfinder, SU-15 shoulder support unit and EU-V1 and EU-V2 expansion units. The EU-V1 expansion unit allows for gen-lock, sync out, remote use and ethernet connection, while EU-V2 expansion unit features those functions plus a V-mount battery connection, two analog XLR audio ports and 24v DC Out.

Additional features of the Canon EOS C500 Mark II include:

4K and 2K 4:2:2 10-bit XF-AVC recording and 5.9k oversampling for 4K

and 4:2:2 10-bit XF-AVC recording and oversampling for 2 CFexpress media card slots

Compatibility with EF and PL lenses as well as anamorphic and spherical lenses

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with the ability for Touch and Face detection AF

First Canon cinema camera with 5-axis electronic image stabilization, which can be utilized even without the use of lens with IS functionally

Support for Canon Log 2 and 3 Gamma

4 channel recording that supports 4 XLR inputs with the use of the EU-V2 expansion unit

User LUT allowing users to upload and apply custom LUTs

Pricing and Availability

The Canon Cinema EOS C500 Mark II is scheduled to be available in December 2019 for an estimated retail price of $15,999.00*. For more information, including accessory prices and availability, please visit, cinemaeos.usa.canon.com.

