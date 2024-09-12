Own The Doge Partners With D3 To Apply For The .doge Top-Level Domain

Partnership will unleash real .doge domains for the Doge community, uniting Web2 and Web3 users worldwide to Do Only Good Everyday

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D3 Global, a next-generation internet infrastructure company developing the first authoritative domain network, today announced an exclusive partnership with Own The Doge, the community that collectively owns the Doge NFT, to apply for and obtain the .doge Top-Level Domain (TLD). This partnership will enable the Doge community to integrate Doge IP with critical Internet infrastructure, enabling an onramp for Doge fans on the Internet and Web3 to join the community.

D3 x Own The Doge

Once the .doge TLD is approved by ICANN, the organization that manages and maintains the Internet's core infrastructure, the D3 network will allow for real and interoperable .doge domains to be used across the traditional Internet and Web3. Obtaining the real .doge TLD will allow .doge domain names to serve as versatile digital identities, supporting everything from websites and email addresses to Web3 applications like digital wallets and decentralized credentials to deliver enhanced utility for the Doge community.

When approved, members of the Doge community will be able to use:

Yourname. doge as a website address

as a website address hello@yourname. doge as an email address

as an email address Yourname. doge as a multichain wallet address

as a multichain wallet address @yourname. doge as a verified username across Web3 platforms

"We're building the future of Internet infrastructure" commented Fred Hsu, CEO and co-founder of D3, "While many Web3 communities have attempted to build their own name systems, these solutions are not interoperable with the broader Internet. Our partnership with Own The Doge will help strengthen their community by ultimately bridging the infrastructure and utility gap between Web2 and Web3 domains and identities."

Through D3's network, developers and blockchain projects will be able to tap into real domains as real-world assets to create truly interoperable dApps, platforms, and services that not only enhance the utility of Web3 but also access existing internet infrastructure used by over five billion people worldwide.

"At Own The Doge, our community is our core, and we're thrilled to start the journey of offering every member of our ecosystem their unique .doge domain name, in collaboration with D3," said Smoke, COO at Own The Doge. "Domains are integral for billions of internet users, and soon, they'll integrate seamlessly into the Doge network, empowering our community to continue creating internet history while promoting the ethos of Doing Only Good Everyday."

D3 and Own The Doge will submit the application for the .doge TLD during ICANN's upcoming application window. This is the first major new generic TLD application window since 2012, and only the second in ICANN history, presenting a unique opportunity for Web3 communities to establish their domain presence. D3 is the official domain partner for major Web3 ecosystems and will announce additional partnerships in the near future.

About D3 Global

D3 Global is building the first authoritative network for existing and future domains as tokenized real-world assets for billions of users on the root layer of the internet - the Domain Name System (DNS). As the official domain partner for top Web3 ecosystems including Magic Eden, NEAR Protocol, ApeCoin, Shiba Inu, and Core DAO, D3 delivers secure, decentralized, and interoperable identities that bridge the gap between traditional Internet infrastructure and Web3. The D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link.

Learn more about D3 at https://www.d3.inc

About Own The Doge

Own The Doge is a movement backed by the original Doge meme, endorsed by Atsuko Sato and the dog we all know and love, Kabosu. Our mission is to use the Doge meme and IP to pursue, propel and proliferate the ethos of D.O.G.E. (Doing Only Good Everyday)

Learn more about Own The Doge at https://www.ownthedoge.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE D3 Global