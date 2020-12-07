Own the Night with SABRE'S 2-in-1 PepperLight™

Combining SABRE's industry-leading pepper spray with a high-powered 750-lumen flashlight with three modes (high, low, strobe), the new SABRE 2-in-1 PepperLight can illuminate any dark and potentially unsafe situation. With the ability to shine up to 540 feet – or the length of 1.5 football fields – the PepperLight boasts the highest rated brightness and distance of any product in the category. The product also features SABRE's maximum strength pepper spray formula. Designed with a 10-foot range and 25 bursts, which is five-times more than other brands, provides both safety from a distance and protection against multiple threats.

Housed in a lightweight, durable and water-resistant case, the PepperLight also has a rotating spray head to give users a comfortable grip for better aim and proper hand placement, as well as faster deployment.

"We are always seeking innovative ways to enhance our product line to ensure the safety of our friends, family and customers," said David Nance, CEO of SABRE. "Keeping you and your loved ones away from danger is a constant motivator for our team at SABRE, and the PepperLight combines two easy-to-use safety tools providing an affordable way to create a barrier between you and the unpredictable."

