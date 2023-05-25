Own Your Own & The Million Dollar Restaurant Competition Documentary

News provided by

Own Your Own

25 May, 2023, 15:49 ET

BURGAW, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Own Your Own (OYO), the newest company from Hotjobs.com founder Richard Johnson, is designed to give entrepreneurs the opportunity to open new businesses and revitalize small towns across America, starting with Burgaw, North Carolina.

OYO launched a nationwide competition this past January to find the future owner of a new restaurant in Burgaw. The opportunity has already attracted 500 applicants from 26 states and due to the overwhelming response, the application period has been extended through July 15, 2023. Those interested in applying can do so at the OYO website.

 In August of 2020, Johnson built Fat Daddy's, a NY-style pizzeria and handed retired teacher Jay Kranchalk a turnkey operation that quickly became a town staple. With Fat Daddy's success, the future OYO Model was born.

"During the pandemic our pizza was a big hit and the demand has not slowed down since," Jay Kranchalk said, "As a school teacher, I never imagined owning my own restaurant, now I can't think of not being my own boss."

On St. Paddy's Day of this year, Johnson handed the keys to Burgaw Brewing, the town's first brewpub, to Kevin and Emmaline Kozak. In just a few short months the brewpub has become the town's central gathering space and nearby businesses have all reported an increase in foot traffic and sales.

"It has always been my dream to own my own brewpub," Kevin Kozak said. "The town has been nothing but supportive and our tables have been filled everyday. Emmaline and I are so grateful to have been given this opportunity."

Now Johnson and his team are focused on opening their third restaurant in Burgaw. To find the next restaurant entrepreneur, they are holding a nationwide competition where the winner gets a 3,000-sq. ft. space in Burgaw and a $1,000,000 budget to design and build their own restaurant.

"A key element to our success is finding the right person who can succeed at running a restaurant and will also be supported by the town," Richard Johnson said. "The success of Fat Daddy's and Burgaw Brewing made me realize the model we have developed in Burgaw can be replicated in small towns across America."

This time around the OYO team is taking the time to make a documentary of how they helped to revitalize a small town by creating a vibrant restaurant scene. Click here to see the OYO Trailer for "Burgaw Now"

"We are so proud of the work we are doing and want to share our story," Johnson said. "We also want to show how the OYO model can be used to create sparks of opportunity in other towns and communities."

In addition to running the competition and making the documentary, OYO is in talks to explore the idea of developing a television show based on the competition and its impact on Burgaw. If you have any questions related to the competition, the documentary, or a potential show idea, please feel free to contact us at [email protected]

Contact: Jessica Maurer
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 910.322.9687

SOURCE Own Your Own

Also from this source

Game Changer - HotJobs Founder Kicks Off Venture to Help Entrepreneurs Score a Million Dollar Restaurant

Own Your Own (OYO) launches a $1 million restaurant competition to find the next business owner in the town of Burgaw, North Carolina.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.