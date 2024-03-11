Own Your Own Announces Two New Restaurants Coming to Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Own Your Own (OYO) regrets to announce that Karoline Schwartz, winner of the Own Your Own Restaurant Competition, will not be moving forward with the proposed restaurant at 106-108 W. Courthouse Avenue. Despite this setback, OYO is excited to embrace future opportunities for Burgaw by unveiling plans to open not one, but two new restaurants in the town. "We've encountered so many remarkable individuals on this journey, and our vision all along has been to elevate Burgaw's restaurant scene and establish it as a culinary destination," stated Johnson, the founder of OYO.

Vincent Mangual at 102 West Fremont

Vincent Mangual, a beloved figure in the town and runner-up in the competition, will spearhead one of the forthcoming projects. Located on W. Fremont Avenue in the historic Antiques on the Square building, Mangual's establishment will be a marketplace deli. Offering locally sourced ingredients, freshly baked bread, grab-and-go options, and an abundance of personality, Mangual's venture promises to add a unique flavor to Burgaw's culinary landscape. "You'll see influences from New York and a little bit of everything I've taken up along the way. Something for everyone!" Mangual and his family eagerly anticipate relocating from Brooklyn, NY, and becoming a part of the Burgaw community. "My family and I felt the love from Burgaw during the competition and we're excited to get down there, become part of the community and serve you some great food."

Khristen Hunter at 106/108 West Courthouse Avenue

Meanwhile, Khristen Hunter, a standout finalist and the sole local chef among the top six contestants, is set to introduce a new dining experience to the town at the original 106/108 W. Courthouse Avenue location. "As a local, I am excited to be a part of this growing community and help us achieve making Burgaw a destination town together!" Hunter will launch a southern, farm-to-table style restaurant showcasing her extensive industry expertise and unmatched front-of-house presence. "My goal is to give the locals a new gathering place to come and enjoy great company, serving fresh southern breakfast, lunch, and dinner," she says. With deep roots in the community and a passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences, Hunter is thrilled to bring her vision to life in Burgaw.

Own Your Own looks forward to these exciting developments and the positive impact they will have on Burgaw's vibrant dining scene.

Contact:

Taylor Wilhelm-Kork

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 443.683.6593

SOURCE Own Your Own