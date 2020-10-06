Owner of Colorado Home Front Featured in July 2020 Edition of Top Agent Magazine

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexa Elliot was recognized as one of the Top Real Estate Agents in Denver Colorado. She is a Native American Business Women and has published several books to help clients. She gives back to her community from every Real Estate transaction supporting Single Parents by helping them get into a Home and Native American Business Internships.

"I'm honored to Be Chosen for Top Agent Magazine," said Alexa. "I work hard to make a difference and do things differently as a Real Estate Agent. We Treat all clients as Investors first then Buyers and Sellers of Real Estate. We help every client with Asset Protection, Estate Planning, and how to pay your Home of early. Even if our clients are first time buyers or sellers we give them the same VIP treatment as Real Estate is part of their Retirement planning. It was an Honor to have completed 104 deals last year transacting over 40 million in sales and most of them being first time Home buyers."

Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.

To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. ALL Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all real estate agents strive for. Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Alexa Elliot is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine. Information on nominations receiving this recognition can be found online at http://www.topagentmagazine.com/nominate-a-real-estate-agent-to-be-featured/

For more information about Alexa Elliot, please call 303-933-1664, email [email protected] or visit www.coloradohomefront.com

