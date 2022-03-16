Owner of Nouveau Bar & Grill Launches Line of Stone Ground Grits and Sets Date to Launch Food Truck

Owner Ebony Austin Set to Launch Grits Line; Also Set to Add Food Truck to Popular Atlanta Based Eatery

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner of Nouveau Bar & Grill (http://www.nouveaubar.com/), Ebony Austin, has announced that her new line of stone-ground grits is available nationwide via Shopify and on-site at both of Nouveau's current locations (College Park and Jonesboro). The grits, which will be the first product under Ebony's "Nouveau Creations" umbrella will come in three flavors: Original , Garlic & Herb and Jalapeno & Cheddar .

Grits by Nouveau Creations Ultimate Seafood & Grits

"Nouveau Creations' white corn stone ground grits were carefully selected from the Georgia Mountains and packaged beautifully to be placed any and everywhere," says Creator, Ebony Austin.

Centered around Austin's Chicago upbringing, Nouveau gained buzz as one of Atlanta's hotspots largely because of their Ultimate Cajun Seafood and Grits dish. Consisting of chargrilled shrimp, salmon and crab meat served over stone ground grits and topped over Cajun cream sauce, this instantly became a restaurant favorite.

"The initial date of the launch, March 12, is a tribute to the date of my grandmother's passing, which happened when I was only nine years old," says Austin. "She is the one who taught me how to make grits, so the launch of Nouveau Creations is a full-circle experience."

With their College Park location being frequented by visitors coming in and out of Atlanta, they are typically asked about where their grits come from and how can people get them – they now have that place.

Next month (April), Nouveau will launch their Nouveau Creations food truck. On the food truck, customers will get to choose from a variety of Seafood & Grits options, which will have an infused Cajun liquor sauce (cognac, tequila, vodka). The truck will also have liquor infused chicken wings – along with their non-alcoholic dishes such as waffles, catfish and impossible quesadillas.

The 20 ft. truck will be stationed at Nouveau's Jonesboro location at 103 W Mill Street in Jonesboro, GA. The truck will help service quick and to-go orders on an open green field, directly behind the restaurant (which is also home to an amphitheater that is frequented by performing musicians and comedians.)

Currently, Nouveau Bar &Grill is open from Tuesday – Thursday from 2pm – 10 EST, Friday from 2pm – 12am, Saturday from 11am – 12am, and Sunday from 11am – 10pm.

For more information, please visit: https://nouveaubar.com.

