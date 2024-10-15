OWNER OF RCA AND BLAUPUNKT, ESTABLISHED. ACQUIRES SCHNEIDER AND RADIOLA BRANDS

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talisman Brands France, a Paris-based company and member of the Established. group, owner of the globally renowned brands RCA, Thomson and Blaupunkt, acquired a controlling majority of the consumer electronics brands Schneider and Radiola on October 1, 2024. This strategic acquisition further strengthens an already unique portfolio in the consumer electronics and home appliance sectors.

Hall O'Donnell, CEO of Established, expressed his enthusiasm about the transaction, stating: "We are genuinely excited about this major acquisition. Schneider and Radiola are global consumer electronics brands with a rich heritage. We are honored to partner with these iconic brands and look forward to leveraging our expertise to further strengthen their market position. With our strong financial position and with the support of our world class investors, Schneider and Radiola are poised to flourish for many years to come."

This acquisition marks a new step for Established. in expanding its portfolio of brands, which includes the globally recognized brands RCA, Blaupunkt, Thomson, Saba, and Victrola. Established is committed to continuing and accelerating the growth of Schneider and Radiola, while providing new opportunities to the current partners of these emblematic brands.

About Talisman Brands France / Established

Talisman Brands France is a subsidiary of the Established group, a brand management company that discovers, stewards, and empowers the world's best brands. Our global portfolio of trademarks is known for its momentous innovation, creativity, and integrity: RCA, Thomson, Blaupunkt, Saba, NordMende, Ferguson, Victor, Victrola, Proscan. We offer brand awareness that's synonymous with trust, recognition, and social capital. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Silicon Valley, Miami, Paris, Luxembourg, Dubai, and Shenzhen, we take a uniquely human approach to the way we do business. We are mindful protectors, engaged collaborators, and stewards of ingenuity. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, our brands, services, and solutions scale with every need. Learn more at established.inc. and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Schneider

Founded in 1934, Schneider is a French brand offering inspired and inspiring collections of home appliances, televisions, audio products, computers and power tools. Its ambition: to elevate everyday life by providing elegantly designed devices that incorporate cutting-edge technology and are built for intuitive, eco-friendly use.

About Radiola

Founded in 1922 as France's first private radio station and radio equipment manufacturer, Radiola is a visionary brand that made progress and culture accessible to every household. Over the decades, it has adapted to the times, offering innovative products that have transformed daily life. From sound to image and later to home appliances, Radiola has consistently brought comfort and modernity within reach.

