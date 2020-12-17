Owner Resource Group Invests in Global Technology-Enabled BPO Provider Bill Gosling Outsourcing

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner Resource Group, LLC ("ORG"), an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm, announced today that ORG Opportunity Fund III, LP and an affiliate have invested in Bill Gosling Outsourcing ("Bill Gosling" or the "Company"), a global technology-enabled Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) provider headquartered in Newmarket, Ontario. Founded in 1955, with continual growth in its 65-year history, Bill Gosling has over 2,500 production seats with nine offices across Canada, the United States, Costa Rica, the United Kingdom and the Philippines to provide world-class service and solutions to their customers.

"For over a decade, ORG has been involved with investments in the BPO and ARM industry. Over this time, we have witnessed the continued growth of Bill Gosling, and we have been impressed by their investment and commitment to both technology and people. Now, more than ever, it is imperative companies in this industry are robust culturally and technologically to support their customers, and Bill Gosling is a clear leader in both," said Jon Gormin, managing director of ORG. "We are excited to combine the highly experienced Bill Gosling team with the financial and strategic resources of ORG to expand the Company's footprint in North America and other target global markets. With our shared vision, we plan to grow the business organically and through acquisitions to expand the services we provide to our customers."

Bill Gosling provides live agent support, technology solutions and professional services to its customers. As leaders in the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry, the Company has made significant investments in technology to provide world-class omnichannel solutions to its customers to drive operational efficiencies and improve their results. Currently, the Company offers customer care support, training and content solutions, workforce management services, along with sales and acquisition services, and its innovative Flight Plan™ to transform a company's customer experience.

"First and foremost, we chose to work with Owner Resource Group because its team has direct experience scaling businesses in our space," said Dave Rae, Chief Executive Officer of Bill Gosling Outsourcing. "ORG also understood from our very first conversation how critical our core values and culture are to our ability to serve customers, and how those elements – created and refined through years of hard work and experience – must sit at the center of everything we do. Due in large part to this alignment, we see tremendous opportunities to continue to invest in Bill Gosling to be a technology leader that can provide industry-leading global solutions to our customers."

For additional information, please visit www.orgroup.com or contact Will Burnett ([email protected] or 512-505-4180).

Bill Gosling Outsourcing

Founded in Canada in 1955 as a traditional accounts receivable management firm, Bill Gosling has evolved into a multinational communications outsourcing company, expanding into the U.K. (1968), the U.S. (2001), the Philippines (2013) and Costa Rica (2020). Bill Gosling operates from nine global facilities, employs 2,100+ employees and serves as a strategic partner to customers by developing and implementing omnichannel customer contact solutions. Service categories include Accounts Receivable Management, Customer Service/Support, Customer Sales and Acquisitions, and Call Center Technology/Business Process Outsourcing.

Owner Resource Group

Owner Resource Group (ORG) is an Austin, Texas based private investment firm founded to bring superior outcomes to privately held businesses. The company makes investments that enable business owners and management teams to pursue their objectives and accelerate the growth of their companies in a disciplined manner. ORG appreciates an owner's need for fairness, certainty, flexibility and confidentiality when considering a transaction. After a transaction, the ORG philosophy is to align our interests with management to support the existing culture and continued growth.

The firm is most helpful to businesses with the following aspirations:

» Business owners hoping to achieve a full or partial exit

» Businesses looking to expand their capabilities, offerings or geographic reach

» Management teams that would like to establish or increase their ownership in a business

