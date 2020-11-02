Owner Resource Group Partners with SURESTAFF to Accelerate Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner Resource Group, an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm, announced today ORG Opportunity Fund III, LP has made an investment in SURESTAFF, LLC., a leading provider of temporary, temp-to-hire, direct hire and on-premise staffing solutions based in Itasca, IL.

Founded in 1998, SURESTAFF provides a range of staffing solutions to customers in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. SURESTAFF is primarily focused on serving the light industrial staffing segment and uses a localized recruitment model to deliver the right talent to customers within demanding timeframes. SURESTAFF serves customers across various industries including food processing and packaging, fulfillment, distribution, logistics, mechanical and electronic assembly, among others.

The Company was named one of the largest privately-held firms in the Chicago area by Crain's Chicago Business for the past four years. SURESTAFF was recognized in 2019 and 2020 as one of the largest staffing firms in the nation by Staffing Industry Analysts.

"We worked closely with the SURESTAFF team to understand their business and operating model and we see significant opportunities for growth by expanding our geographic reach and providing additional value-added services to clients," said ORG Managing Director Brad Esson. "SURESTAFF has earned an excellent reputation for service and superior execution, and we look forward to supporting the continued growth and success of the Company."

SURESTAFF's current owner-operators Ray Morelli, Dave Mehr and Doug Howard, will continue to lead the business as part of the executive team. The three founders have partnered to recapitalize the business and facilitate capital investment for continued geographic expansion, investments in technology and people, and to position the company for future acquisitions. Former founder and chief executive officer of US Personnel, Inc., Timothy Faber, has been working with the company in a consulting capacity and will now lead SURESTAFF's operations and execution of its strategy as the new CEO.

"I am excited to join the SURESTAFF team and help lead in its continued success and growth. Ray, Dave and Doug have built an amazing business and I look forward to working with them and Owner Resource Group to build on that success," said Tim Faber, CEO of SURESTAFF.

"We've greatly enjoyed getting to know the team at Owner Resource Group, as well as strengthening our relationship with Tim Faber, and welcome the partnership," said Ray Morelli, Co-Founder of SURESTAFF. "ORG has a strong track record of facilitating growth and supporting management's long-term vision. We look forward to working with Tim and the ORG team on a variety of exciting growth projects and together we expect continued success as SURESTAFF enters its next phase of growth."

Owner Resource Group, LLC

Owner Resource Group (ORG) is an Austin, Texas based private investment firm founded to bring superior outcomes to privately held businesses. The company makes investments that enable business owners and management teams to pursue their objectives and accelerate the growth of their companies in a disciplined manner. ORG appreciates an owner's need for fairness, certainty, flexibility and confidentiality when considering a transaction. After a transaction, the ORG philosophy is to align our interests with management to support the existing culture and continued growth.

The firm is most helpful to businesses with the following aspirations:

Business owners hoping to achieve a full or partial exit

Businesses looking to expand their capabilities, offerings or geographic reach

Management teams that would like to establish or increase their ownership in a business

