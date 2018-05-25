OwnerClub Expands to the GCC, Partners With Zamzami Real Estate Group in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

OwnerClub, the real estate investment platform, has officially opened its first Arabic office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern branch will better serve and support local clients who are looking to invest in real estate with a trusted partner face to face via the company's unique platform.

OwnerClub enables clients to invest in residential properties using a unique state of the art online Crowdfunding investment platform. Investors benefit from a steady monthly income and capital growth in direct proportion to their ownership. Investors can also put up their properties for sale via a designated secondary market.

After reaching two important milestones this past year, acquiring over 100 residential properties, and raising more than $10 million in capital, OwnerClub sets out to expand globally with a physical presence in each major market. The company's new office in Saudi Arabia is the first to open in 2018, following the opening of the Beijing office back in 2017.

OwnerClub currently has a few hundred local clients from the GCC bloc, and this number is expected to double each quarter. "Local representation is imperative for providing investors with the best service possible," says Bahaa Abd Al Rohman, Head of GCC at OwnerClub. "Accessibility and availability are key factors when considering a service, and so our office in Saudi Arabia will ensure that we surpass the criteria. Our investors are already enjoying high monthly returns on their investments, and our business will only grow now that they are able to receive our service face to face".

Mr. Atif Zamzami, VP Sales of Zamazmi Real Estate Group commented: "Zamzami Real Estate Group which is based in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is proud to partner with OwnerClub. With over 20 years of experience, we are proud to offer any assistance and guidance in purchasing property throughout the 50 states."

Learn more about OwnerClub here: http://www.ownerclub.com

Contact Information



OwnerClub

Bahaa Abd Al Rohman

Head of GCC

+1-470-4278200

bahaa@ownerclub.com

Zamzami Real Estate Group

Atif Zamzami

VP Sales

+966-55-160-6060

+966-55-112-6366

+966-53-489-2552

atifzamzami@gmail.com

SOURCE OwnerClub