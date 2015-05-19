Owners and Lessees of Real Property Affected by the 2015 Santa Barbara Oil Spill Could Be Part of a Class Action Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the law firms Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, Keller Rohrback LLP, Cappello & Noël LLP, and Audet & Partners LLP about the lawsuit Andrews v. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., No. 2:15-cv-04113.

A class action lawsuit against Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ("Plains Pipeline") has been certified as a class action for an additional group and may be proceeding to trial. This lawsuit claims that due to the May 19, 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill, individuals and businesses who owned or leased residential beachfront property or property with a private easement to beaches soiled by the oil spill were unable to use and enjoy these properties.

Plains Pipeline denies these claims. The lawyers for the Class will have to prove their claims in Court.

Owners and lessees may be included in the Real Property Subclass if they owned or leased a residential beachfront property on a beach or with a private easement to a beach where oil from the 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill washed up and the oiling was categorized as heavy, moderate, or light.

The website, www.PlainsOilSpill.com, has more specific information.

The Court has not decided that Plains Pipeline did anything wrong, and the two sides have not reached a settlement. The case may go to trial. There is no money available now and no guarantee that there will be.

Some individuals or businesses may have received a notice about the lawsuit in the mail or seen a previous notice to the fish and fisher industry subclass that was already certified; the deadline to opt-out of the fish and fisher subclass has passed. For those people who believe they are Class Members but did not receive a notice, they can visit www.PlainsOilSpill.com or call 1-888-684-6801 for more information or to request a notice.

Important Information and Dates:

Affected individuals and businesses have a choice to remain members of the Class or exclude themselves. Those who choose to exclude themselves must do so by November 10, 2018. They can get more information by visiting www.PlainsOilSpill.com or calling 1-888-684-6801.

If the case is not dismissed or settled, Plaintiffs will have to prove their claims at a trial that will take place at the First Street Courthouse, 350 West 1st Street, Courtroom 6A, 6th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90012. The trial date has not been set. Once a trial date has been set, that information will be posted on the website, www.PlainsOilSpill.com.

For more information:

Visit: www.PlainsOilSpill.com

Call: 1-888-684-6801

Write to: Santa Barbara Oil Spill Class Action, PO Box 2820, San Francisco, CA 94111-3339

Email: info@plainsoilspill.com

