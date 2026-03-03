Owners and lessees of Toyota IC Forklifts with internal combustion engines built between 2007-2021 may qualify for payment from a $299.5 million class action settlement fund, and a free service inspection.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verita Global, LLC announces a proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Toyota Industries Corporation, Toyota Material Handling, N.A., and Toyota Material Handling, Inc. (together, "Defendants") relating to certain Toyota IC Forklifts sold in the United States (the "Settlement Class Forklifts").

The lawsuit is titled Broadmoor Lumber & Plywood Co., et al., v. Toyota Industries Corp., et al., Case No. 3:24-cv-06640-JSC and is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, California. Plaintiffs allege that Defendants engaged in improper conduct related to emissions certification for the Settlement Class Forklifts. Defendants deny Plaintiffs' claims, and the Court has not decided who is right. Instead, the parties have agreed to the Settlement.

Who is Included? The Settlement Class includes all individuals and entities that purchased or leased a Settlement Class Forklift through January 20, 2026. The Settlement Class Forklifts are Toyota IC Forklifts with internal combustion engines built between 2007-2021 and sold in the United States.

More information on the Settlement Class Forklifts is available at www.ForkliftSettlement.com.

What does the Settlement Provide? Settlement Class Members may be eligible for a cash payment and other benefits, including a Service Plan visit for inspection and maintenance of the Settlement Class Forklifts, and a New Parts Warranty if the Settlement Class Forklifts require a recall repair.

How to Get Benefits: If you are a Settlement Class Member, you must submit a Claim Form for a cash payment by September 22, 2026 and schedule a Service Plan visit by August 8, 2029. The Claim Form and instructions to schedule a Service Plan visit are available online at www.ForkliftSettlement.com.

Your Other Options: You can exclude yourself from the Settlement or object to the Settlement by June 1, 2026.

If you exclude yourself, you will not receive a cash payment and will not be eligible for the Service Plan visit or the New Parts Warranty offered pursuant to the Settlement. You will not release any of the claims that this Settlement resolves and will keep your right to sue Defendants on your own for the issues covered by the lawsuit.

If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement and wish to voice your disagreement with the Settlement, you may object. The Court will consider your views in deciding whether to approve or reject the Settlement but it cannot change the Settlement terms. If the Court does not approve the Settlement, no settlement benefits will be available, and the lawsuit will continue.

For further details and requirements on how to exclude yourself or object, go to www.ForkliftSettlement.com.

What if I do nothing? If you do nothing, you will not receive any of the Settlement benefits and will still be bound by all terms of the Settlement, which means you will not be able to start a lawsuit, continue with a lawsuit, or be part of any other lawsuit against Defendants about the legal issues in the case.

What happens next? The Court will hold a Final Fairness Hearing on July 9, 2026 at 2:30 p.m., at the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division, in San Francisco, California, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102-3489. At this hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve: (1) the Settlement; and (2) Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and costs. The date, time, and location of the Final Fairness Hearing are subject to change.

For more information, please visit the Settlement website, www.ForkliftSettlement.com, the Court's PACER site at https://ecf.cand.uscourts.gov, or contact the Settlement Administrator below.

Toyota IC Forklift Settlement Administrator

P.O. Box 301132

Los Angeles CA, 90030-1132

Toll-free telephone number: 1-888-226-4715

Email: [email protected]

