Owners of The LA Art Show Acquire Art Palm Beach

ART PALM BEACH 2023 TO BE PRESENTED BY LA ART SHOW PRODUCER / DIRECTOR KASSANDRA VOYAGIS JANUARY 25-29, 2023

Palm Beach County Convention Center

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Diament and Rob Samuels of the Palm Beach Show Group, owners of The LA Art Show Modern & Contemporary, announced today the acquisition of Art Palm Beach. The show will be presented by LA Art Show producer / director Kassandra Voyagis, marrying the two fairs in a dynamic symbiotic state-of-the-art bi-coastal enterprise.

Palm Beach Convention Center

Now entering its 28th year, the LA Art Show will assume production of Art Palm Beach, carrying forward a highlight of the Palm Beach art season. The relaunched Art Palm Beach Show will build on the LA Art Show's reputation, expertise, success and growth, drawing distinguished exhibitors and collectors from around the world while offering galleries the opportunity to participate in two affiliated blue-chip shows, two weeks apart.

Featuring more than 100 prestigious art galleries, Art Palm Beach 2023 will return to the Palm Beach County Convention Center January 25-29, 2023, the ideal timeframe to hold a modern and contemporary art fair in the burgeoning South Florida / Palm Beach market. The fair offers collectors a new entrée to explore and acquire the best of a broad selection of global contemporary and modern art in one of the world's most culturally sophisticated and affluent cities.

"I am honored to embark on this exciting new venture, bringing the art community together in Palm Beach, Florida, with the insight gained from our remarkable achievements in Los Angeles," said Voyagis. "With a focus on both coasts and an international profile, it is a thrilling prospect to facilitate this great event."

Exhibitor applications will be vetted by a dealer advisory committee, ensuring a roster of international galleries showcasing a varied selection of artworks from both primary and secondary markets. Art Palm Beach will differentiate itself from the long-standing February Palm Beach Show, which features art, antiques, jewelry and design, by focusing on international galleries representing notable emerging artists as well as top names from the contemporary, modern, classical modern, post-war and pop eras. Re-envisioned for 2023, the design of Art Palm Beach will resemble the engaging contemporary look of the LA Art Show.

Under the leadership of Voyagis, the 2022 edition of the LA Art Show was highly successful for both visitors and galleries, generating strong sales and attracting 20 percent more attendees than the 2021 show – the first live event at the LA Convention Center post lockdown.

The LA Art Show is part of the Palm Beach Show Group (PBSG), a full-service show production company. Positioned to benefit from the current real estate boom, proximity to Miami and wealth of the Tri-County Area, Art Palm Beach will also gain from PBSG's deep connection to the city's cultural scene and the Group's experience of operating in the convention center for 20 years. Both fairs will also benefit from the expanded outreach of a shared mailing list. PBSG President and CEO Scott Diament expressed great enthusiasm about the acquisition. "Modern and contemporary art galleries now have the opportunity to participate in two PBSG events, coast-to-coast, back-to-back. No greater concentration of major art clients exists in the United States than in Palm Beach and Los Angeles during the winter season," said Diament.

Previous Art Palm Beach owners, David and Lee Ann Lester of Next Level Fairs LLC, elected to sell after deciding to retire from the art fair circuit. "We're pleased to leave our existing Palm Beach fair and dealer friends in highly experienced and capable hands," said David Lester.

One of the largest international contemporary art fairs in the United States, the LA Art Show returns to the LA Convention Center February 15 to 19, 2023.

For more information or to apply to exhibit, visit:

www.ArtPalmBeachShow.com

www.LAArtShow.com

2023 Art Palm Beach

Dates: January 25- 29, 2023

Location: Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33401

2023 LA Art Show

Dates: February 15–19, 2023

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall

1201 South Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90015

Media Inquiries:

Fabrik Media

Megan Abrahams

[email protected]

‪(310) 571-8094

SOURCE Palm Beach Show Group