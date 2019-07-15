Owners of Vortens™ Toilet Tank Models 3412 and 3464 made in 2011 can make a Claim now for a payment under a class action settlement

PLANO, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The settlement covers individuals who own (or owned) a Vortens™ toilet tank model 3412 or 3464 manufactured between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2011. A description (including photos) of how to determine whether someone owns an affected tank is included on the website www.VortensSettlement.com.

Under the Settlement, Class Members who make a Valid Claim in the Settlement and provide proof of tank ownership and expenses incurred in replacement and/or installation, will receive reimbursement up to $300 per toilet tank. Class Members may also make a claim without receipts, but only with a declaration sworn under oath upon penalty of perjury, and recovery is capped at $150 per affected tank.

Replacement tanks will be supplied to distributors in Texas, California, Louisiana, and Florida, where the largest numbers of tank model #3412 and #3464 were distributed in 2011. Replacement product will be continued to be provided as needed through the conclusion of the claim period.

Settlement Class Members that have experienced property damage as a result of a cracked toilet tank, can make a Valid Claim in the Settlement for documented (with receipts), unreimbursed out-of-pocket expenses of up to $4,000 incurred as a result of the cracked tank. Class Members may also make a claim for reimbursement of proper damage expenses without receipts, but only with a declaration sworn under oath upon penalty of perjury, and recovery is capped at $150 per affected tank. An unreimbursed insurance deductible is an eligible out-of-pocket expense.

To get a payment, Class Members can visit the Settlement Website www.VortensSettlement.com and file a Claim online, or download a paper Claim Form and file by mail. The deadline to file a Claim is November 16, 2020.

For further information, please visit www.VortensSettlement.com. Class Members may also contact the Settlement Administrator at 1-855-424-0783 or by writing to Vortens Settlement, P.O. Box 4540, Portland, OR 97208-4540. Class Members may also contact Class Counsel at Carpenter & Schumacher, P.C. and/or access the court docket on PACER available at https://ecf.txed.uscourts.gov.

SOURCE: United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas

