OwnersBox Announces "Groceries for a Year" Giveaway

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OwnersBox, an innovative leader in Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), is thrilled to announce a new promotion offering users a chance to win groceries for an entire year! This unique promotion is set to kick off just in time for the start of the football season, providing DFS enthusiasts with an incredible opportunity to enjoy significant savings while engaging in their favorite football contests.

The Grocery Giveaway will be available to all eligible OwnersBox users from the start of the football season through the middle of November. Giveaways include a variety of grocery gift card values, including prizes equating to groceries for a year.

How to Enter:

To win, participants in eligible states need to sign up on the OwnersBox app and enter specially marked paid or free NFL Salary Cap contests with a grocery cart icon. Each entry increases their chances of winning these incredible prizes. For full terms and conditions, and to enter, visit share.ownersbox.com/grocery-giveaway or sign up with the referral code "FOOD" via the app.

Why Enter?

OwnersBox, a leader in the DFS market, is committed to enhancing the everyday experience of its customers by blending the excitement of fantasy sports with practical benefits like grocery savings. This new promotion offers participants a unique opportunity to enjoy two of America's favorite pastimes: sports and food. The promotion also comes at a time when inflation is a daily concern for many Americans.

"We are thrilled to launch this giveaway, giving our users a chance to win big while enjoying their favorite DFS contests," said Brian Kipp, CEO of OwnersBox. "This promotion not only adds value to our users but also enhances their overall fantasy sports experience."

Exciting New Game Mode & Huge Prize Pools

To make this football season even more thrilling, OwnersBox has introduced Player Picks, a new "More" or "Less" fantasy game type that allows users to make simple predictions on player performances. Player Picks is the newest addition to OwnersBox's DFS product line-up that includes Salary Cap and Lightning Lineups.

OwnersBox is also offering over $600,000 in Salary Cap prizes for NFL Week 1, including a $250,000 main contest that will attract DFS players looking for big winnings. There is a $5,000 Free Roll contest for those who want to experience the excitement with zero entry fee, and multiple beginner-only contests to help new users get started with confidence.

