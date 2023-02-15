Ownership Change - Management Team Acquires Stilo Corporation From Stilo International

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stilo Corporation (https://www.stilo.com) is thrilled to announce that the management team, comprised of Bryan Tipper (CEO) and Jackson Klein (CTO), have acquired 100% of Stilo Corporation's shares.

The acquisition transfers all IP, trademarks, and customer contracts as it relates to Stilo's suite of software products:

OmniMark: A well-established development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions.

Migrate: An automated cloud XML content conversion tool enabling organizations to improve turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules.

OptimizeR: A tool to help automate the deduplication of DITA content, improve content consistency, and help maximize the opportunity for content reuse.

Analyzer: An interactive platform that enables users to identify content reuse across multiple source formats, pinpoint potential cost savings, and generate compelling and detailed graphical reports.

"We were presented with an amazing opportunity of making Stilo Corporation into a Canadian-owned private company and giving it access to the many programs, tools, and opportunities provided by the Canadian government," says Bryan Tipper, CEO. "Our entire staff is already based out of Canada, so this is a very logical direction for the company to take."

With the change in ownership structure, Stilo Corporation will be able to significantly reduce corporate overheads and reinvest these savings into new product development.

"We have an incredibly skilled team with many exciting projects already lined up, and with access to new funding we will be able to accelerate these initiatives," says Jackson Klein, CTO. "As a leader in structured XML, we continue to pursue and advance innovation to provide our customers with best-in-class solutions."

About Stilo Corporation

Stilo develops tools to help organizations automate the conversion of content to XML and build XML content processing components integral to enterprise-level publishing solutions. Operating from Canada, Stilo supports commercial publishers, technology companies and government agencies around the world in their pursuit of structured content. For more information, visit https://www.stilo.com/about.

