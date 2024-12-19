Ownership Changes at 800-NoCuffs

ENCINO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meehan Law Firm dba 800NoCuffs, the largest private DUI defense law firm in California for over 20 years, has announced a change in ownership. Darren Kavinoky, the firm's founder, has elected to retire from the practice of criminal law. Leadership of the firm has transitioned to Michael T. Meehan, its Chief of Legal Services and an attorney with decades of experience in criminal law.

Michael T. Meehan brings a wealth of expertise, having dedicated his career exclusively to criminal law since passing the bar in 1995. His professional journey began with nearly 10 years of service as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at the Lennox sub-Station. Mr. Meehan then served as a prosecutor in the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, where he handled cases on behalf of the People of the State of California. After leaving the prosecutor's office, he became a criminal defense attorney, focusing on representing those accused of crimes.

Since joining The Kavinoky Law Firm in 2007, Mr. Meehan has represented clients statewide, handling cases ranging from minor offenses and DUIs to serious charges such as murder. For over five years, Mr. Meehan has been a part of the firm's leadership team, guiding its legal services and operations.

Attorney Evonne Fisher said, "I could not think of a person better suited to lead this firm following the retirement of Darren Kavinoky. Michael is focused on defending everyone accused of a crime as well as sharing his extensive knowledge with all the attorneys at the firm."

With this transition, the firm has been renamed The Meehan Law Firm, reflecting Mr. Meehan's new role as owner and leader. Although Mr. Kavinoky has retired, he remains committed to the firm's success and is available for consultation.

A Commitment to Balance and Excellence

Mr. Meehan committed to creating a supportive work environment that allows his team to balance professional and personal responsibilities. As a father of quadruplets, Mr. Meehan understands the importance of balancing career and family life and strives to help others achieve the same.

"My goal is to make The Meehan Law Firm the best place to work for those focused on defending individuals accused of crimes while maintaining a healthy work-life balance," said Mr. Meehan.

A Legacy of Leadership

Mr. Meehan has been recognized as a "Super Lawyer" by his peers, a distinction highlighting his skill and dedication. He has also overseen the relaunch of the firm's websites, NoCuffs.com and TheMeehanLawFirm.com, ensuring they remain accessible resources for clients seeking legal representation.

