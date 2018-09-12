Owning a Digital Signage Business Is Easy With a Zinger Franchise

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the many benefits of owning a Franchise is being able to get into a business with no prior experience. Other benefits are; proven business concept, no branding costs, fast ramp-up time, and no trial-and-error or development costs. These benefits could easily add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars and lots of valuable time to one starting a business. According to the Small Business Association (SBA), fifty percent of new businesses fail within the first five years.

Zinger Franchise

Zinger Digital Signs, a leading provider of digital signage solutions, is now offering franchises throughout the United States to qualified individuals. Zinger sells pre-designed and pre-configured bundled solutions to businesses and corporations; including digital signage packages, video walls, menu-boards, and touch-kiosks. Zinger has been providing digital signage products and services to businesses since 2011. Franchisees have many recurring-revenue streams, including; installations, content creation, equipment sales, field service, and cloud services.

Businesses use digital signage for a variety of reasons including; branding, entertaining, education, information, wayfinding, sales, architectural designs, surveys, and interacting with visitors. Digital signage also replaces static signs that need reprinting as often as the message changes. Digital signs update at the touch of a button. According to Orbis Research, the digital signage market size will grow from USD 20.74 Billion in 2017 to USD 31.62 Billion by 2023.

Zinger franchisees receive ongoing support, training, name recognition, proven business model, and operations software. They also get support from many leading manufacturers including; Samsung, NEC, LG, Sharp, ViewSonic and more. "Franchisees could be in businesses in a little as 90 days, and they get an exclusive territory", says David Bawarsky, President of Zinger Signs Franchises. "Businesses find it difficult to source qualified vendors for digital signage services within their local area, and often require services from multiple vendors, which makes Zinger a desirable choice," states Bawarsky.

For additional information about Zinger's franchise opportunity visit www.zingersignsfranchises.com.

About Zinger Digital Signs



Zinger Digital Signs is a full-service digital signage solutions provider, servicing SMBs, government agencies, medical, and higher-education since 2011. The company offers preconfigured solution packages including; digital signage, video walls, menu boards and touch-kiosk for one affordable price. The solutions include everything needed to install and operate the digital signage solution and is delivered in 1 – 2 weeks.

Media Contact:



David Bawarsky



201503@email4pr.com



800-315-0445

SOURCE Zinger Digital Signs

Related Links

http://www.zingersignsfranchises.com

