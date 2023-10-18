Owning Aims to Help Make Homes More Affordable

News provided by

Owning

18 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

Online Lender Re-engineered its Platform to Offer Lower Rates

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the lowest level of housing affordability since 1984, Owning has re-engineered the entire company with one goal in mind: to offer the lowest rates possible. Everything has been turned upside-down to eliminate unnecessary overhead and maniacally drive down costs. The result was a new mortgage platform that produces rates that are typically .5% lower than other lenders and often even more. On a $400,000 home, the savings on a 30-year fixed mortgage would be over $1,270 per year and more than $38,000 over the life of the loan. 

The key is focus. Rather than trying to be all things to all people, Owning focuses specifically on conforming loans up to $750,000, and borrowers with credit scores above 640 and no self-employed income. The platform is an integrated system that all works together. Proprietary technology handles as much of the loan processing as possible, and the process is streamlined to maximize efficiency. Owning provides 24-hour fully underwritten approvals and can close in ten days or less, offering the Owning Closing Guarantee that customers will close on time. 

Jason Bateman, the General Manager of Owning, states that Owning strives to "offer the best rates in the market, while providing the service necessary to earn borrowers' confidence for purchase money transactions. In today's market, with interest rates the highest in a generation and inventory low, we are saving borrowers money while at the same time helping them make the strongest offers possible in competitive situations. The experts are predicting that, given today's lack of inventory and affordability levels, it may take years before home affordability returns to normal."

Not if Owning has anything to say about it. 

About Owning 

Owning, a technology-powered mortgage lender licensed in 44 states, offers low rates that are typically .5% lower than other lenders. Owning focuses on conforming loans up to $750k and buyers with credit scores above 640 and no self-employment income. By leveraging a fully digital mortgage platform and streamlining the mortgage experience, Owning can provide 24-hour fully underwritten approvals along with the Owning Closing Guarantee. For more information, please visit www.owning.com.

SOURCE Owning

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.