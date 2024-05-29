OwnPlay Selects Base for Launch of Web3 Mobile Game CityVerse Tycoon

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnPlay, a leading web3 mobile game developer specializing in Progressive Web App (PWA)-powered games, announced today that its flagship title CityVerse Tycoon will launch publicly in June 2024 on Base , the Ethereum layer 2 (L2) incubated by Coinbase. Future components of its web3 mobile gaming ecosystem will also be built on Base. The game will be available at CityverseTycoon.com .

CityVerse Tycoon allows players to become virtual real estate tycoons through buying, selling, and trading replicas of real buildings in NYC as in-game assets. Players start as Renters and eventually become Homeowners and Landlords.

OwnPlay's decision to build CityVerse Tycoon as a PWA ensures a seamless and accessible gaming experience for all users. PWAs offer the functionality and performance of native apps within a web browser, eliminating the need for players to install the game via app store. This approach reduces onboarding friction and enables cross-platform compatibility, allowing access on any device with a modern web browser. It also prevents web3 games from being subjected to the regulations of centralized app marketplaces.

"We are thrilled to build CityVerse Tycoon on Base and bring the game to the Coinbase ecosystem," said Tomer Pascal, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of OwnPlay. "Base provides the ideal combination of security, scalability, and low transaction fees that we were looking for to power our game and make web3 gaming accessible to everyone with a mobile device."

Base's leading Ethereum L2 offers a fully EVM-equivalent environment, allowing developers to easily deploy existing Ethereum applications while benefiting from much lower costs.

"We are excited to welcome OwnPlay and CityVerse Tycoon to the Base ecosystem," said Sarah Wolf, Head of Marketing at Base. "Onchain games that are accessible and fun have the potential to bring new gamers onchain. We're excited that CityVerse is leveraging onchain technology powered by Base to facilitate its in-game digital economy."

OwnPlay was founded by Tomer Pascal and Boaz Levin who are leading a team of experienced gaming and tech veterans who have launched several top mobile games. With a focus on creating engaging, accessible, and rewarding gaming experiences, OwnPlay is committed to driving mainstream adoption of web3 technology. This launch on Base further demonstrates its dedication to building a robust and user-friendly platform for the next generation of mobile gamers. For more information, please visit http://cityversetycoon.com .

SOURCE OwnPlay