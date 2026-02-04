Ownwell and Amplify Credit Union Partner to Lower Property Taxes

Austin-based property tax technology company expands member benefits for one of Texas's largest credit unions

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ownwell, the leading property tax technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Amplify Credit Union to provide property tax appeal services to Amplify's members across Texas. This collaboration brings property tax savings opportunities to thousands of homeowners throughout the state.

Through this partnership, Amplify Credit Union members who own property in Texas will gain access to Ownwell's technology-driven property tax appeal service at no upfront cost. Ownwell combines proprietary technology with licensed property tax professionals to help homeowners reduce their property tax bills by appealing overassessed property values with local tax assessors.

"We're thrilled to partner with Amplify Credit Union to bring property tax savings to their members," said Colton Pace, CEO of Ownwell. "Credit unions have a unique relationship with their members built on trust and community impact. By partnering with Amplify, we're able to help Texas homeowners keep more money in their pockets while strengthening that member relationship."

Property taxes represent one of the largest ongoing expenses of homeownership, and many properties in Texas are over-assessed. Ownwell's service operates on a pay-for-success model, meaning members only pay a percentage-based fee when their appeal successfully reduces their property tax bill. There are no upfront costs or risk to homeowners.

"We often speak of the life-changing power of homeownership and how organizations like ours can support members at every stage of their homeowner journeys," added JC San Pedro, SVP of Mortgage Banking at Amplify. "We're excited to partner with Ownwell to make that process as affordable as possible for Texas families."

The partnership comes at a critical time as Texas property owners face the May 15, 2026 deadline to file property tax protests for the current tax year. Ownwell's platform gives homeowners visibility into their appeal status, results, and potential savings through an intuitive member portal.

Beyond property tax appeals, Ownwell also helps homeowners with homestead exemptions, bill reduction services, and home insurance monitoring—providing comprehensive support for reducing the total cost of homeownership.

About Ownwell

Ownwell is a property tax technology company on a mission to make the costs of owning real estate more clear and equitable. The company combines technology with licensed property tax professionals to provide property tax appeal services to homeowners, rental property owners, and real estate investors. Ownwell operates in Texas, Florida, Georgia, California, Illinois, Washington, New York, and Colorado. For more information, visit www.ownwell.com .

About Amplify Credit Union

Amplify Credit Union offers fee-free banking and award-winning lending to anyone who lives or works in Texas. In 1967, the organization was founded as the credit union for IBM employees in Austin. Today, it provides digital-first banking and lending services to over 50,000 members, including home loans, checking & savings accounts, commercial lending, and more. In addition, Amplify has been named a Top Workplace in Austin for three years in a row, and this year was named a Top 50 Workplace in the USA. The organization is rooted in its mission to improve the financial lives of its members and uses the proceeds from that to provide a safe place to call home for those without. Join us at www.goamplify.com .

