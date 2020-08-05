OWNZONES Releases New Features In Connect

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies , the leading cloud-based video supply chain company, has announced today the release of three new features in its OWNZONES Connect™ platform to support customers and optimise user experience.

The new features, which include: Deep Analysis, Task Management, and Search Service, help Connect users efficiently organize, manage, and deliver content as well as collaborate better via the cloud while working remotely.

"The launch of these new features is very timely as we're able to help content owners work more productively, save time, and reduce costs while working remotely in the cloud," said Dan Goman , CEO, OWNZONES . "We're always focused on innovating new product features to help streamline workflows and push the boundaries of what can be done through remote collaboration."

OWNZONES developed Deep Analysis, an AI-driven tool within Connect, to save content companies time and money. Deep Analysis automates compliance editing, localization editing, and QC procedures, which traditionally take significant time because operators need to watch the full content length in order to identify scenes or clips that need to be adjusted. Deep Analysis scans content so operators can better understand its layout and formatting, automatically locating scene changes, color bars, blacks, texted scenes, and essences without users having to watch the files back in real-time. This information is presented in an easy-to-understand graphic interface, and operators can save scanned content to reuse in future projects.

Connect's new Task Management service allows organization admins to have granular control over user roles and permissions as well as task trafficking. Now, organizations can assign specific tasks to the relevant users, whether those are internal stakeholders or external vendors, without granting them full access to the entire platform or organization's assets. Requesting and completing tasks is now baked into the system, and personalized dashboards help individual users track what tasks have been completed and what's left to do. Users don't have to leave Connect to track and complete tasks—it all resides on the same platform in the cloud.

Across the entire OWNZONES platform, for both Connect and Discover products, users can now benefit from the Search Service, a global text-based search functionality. Connect users will now enjoy a highly elastic search experience; users can search for keywords in titles, metadata fields, media items, virtual folders, packages, jobs, and platforms, as well as filter search results with different categories. Locating and organizing media in the cloud is now significantly easier with this feature update.

For more information on the features, visit the Release Notes section on the OWNZONES Support page. If you'd like to learn more about how any of these features can help streamline your media workflows, reach out to [email protected] .

About OWNZONES

OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies is a leading cloud-based video supply chain company that empowers content creators to reach their consumers on a global scale. OWNZONES' suite of SaaS solutions is built entirely in the cloud and incorporates cutting-edge video supply chain workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of its solutions, OWNZONES Connect™, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling and geographically-distributed workflows. OWNZONES' platform is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix and Microsoft. Find out more at http://www.ownzones.com .

