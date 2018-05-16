oWow Debuts Solution to the Housing Crisis

"Everyday people in cities cannot afford to live in their own communities and MacroUnits provide a solution for locals to stay local," says oWow's Co-Founder and CEO, Danny Haber. https://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/news/2018/01/25/oakland-developer-aims-to-bring-down-housing-costs.html

oWow's MacroUnits are intelligently designed units, 800 to 1,000 square feet that provide a combined full living/dining room, kitchen space, 2 bathrooms, and 4 bedrooms. The current housing market consists of primarily 1 bedroom options with rents at all time highs. In opposition, their MacroUnit design provides high-density, highly efficient layouts to bring rents down without sacrificing livability. Groups of 3-4 people or families can share the cost and save up to 50% on rent.

"Not many home builders are providing 3-4 bedroom apartments and no one is building for families," says oWow's Architectural Director, Jeremy Harris.

Future development is already in the works (one future project- www.2715adeline.org ) as well as the MacroUnit 2.0, which will feature "MagicWalls" that allow renters to adapt their living space to their specific needs. These units will be designed in factories to ensure lower construction costs and faster production timelines, allowing oWow to meet the housing demand while providing even greater affordability in half the time. oWow plans to begin production of the MacroUnit 2.0 in 2020.



Average

Price Per

Person Average Square

Footage Rooms oWow MacroUnits 1.0 $900 850 4 oWow MacroUnits 2.0 $750 850 4 MicroUnits $1,600 350 1 1 Bedroom $3,000 600 1 Co-Living $1,800 100 1

oWow's vision is to enable groups of individuals and families to live affordably. The rising cost of housing is pushing the working lower and middle class out of city centers everywhere. oWow's current and future projects will enable over 1,350 residents to live affordably. oWow will introduce their first MacroUnit project in West Oakland this summer and plans to bring the MacroUnit typology to major cities across the U.S. in the near future.

