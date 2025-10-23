OWP Pharmaceuticals Selects EVERSANA to Support U.S. Launch of SUBVENITE® (lamotrigine) Oral Suspension

Novel therapy for epilepsy and bipolar disorders received FDA approval in September

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OWP Pharmaceuticals, a privately held, commercial-stage neuroscience specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that EVERSANA®, a leading provider of commercialization services to the global life sciences industry, will provide U.S. commercialization services for the launch of SUBVENITE® (lamotrigine) oral suspension, the company's novel treatment for epilepsy and bipolar disorders.

SUBVENITE®, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on September 16, 2025, is the first and only FDA-approved lamotrigine oral suspension in the U.S. It is designed to help improve access to epilepsy treatments as a flexible, patient-friendly alternative to tablets. Lamotrigine is widely prescribed, but is now available in a ready-to-use liquid version. SUBVENITE® Oral Suspension is ideal for patients who have difficulty swallowing tablets, those who require individualized dosing, or prefer liquid medication formulations.

To support a successful product launch, EVERSANA is currently activating an array of services, including field deployment, data & analytics, and co-pay services. The SUBVENITE® launch support is part of EVERSANA and OWP's broader commercialization partnership announced in January 2022.

"Market access challenges continue to be the major hurdle for patients looking for new treatment options," said Gregory Skalicky, President, EVERSANA. "Together with OWP Pharmaceuticals, we're removing barriers and helping patients find new hope."

OWP Pharmaceutical's commitment to innovation for patients expands beyond the United States. Since its founding in 2014, the company has developed a unique partnership with the ROW Foundation to support humanitarian efforts for people worldwide with epilepsy. As innovative new solutions like SUBVENITE become available, OWP is committed to ensuring it reaches patients in need, as nearly 80% of people with epilepsy live in underdeveloped countries, and about 75% of them do not have access to a treatment option.

"Working with EVERSANA to support commercialization efforts in the U.S. is an important milestone for patients," said Scott Boyer, Founder and President, OWP Pharmaceuticals. "But our vision continues to be much larger, that every epilepsy patient globally one day might have access through OWP Pharma and ROW Foundation, the Pharmaceutical Social Enterprise®.

To learn more about OWP Pharmaceuticals, visit www.owppharma.com.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world.

About OWP Pharmaceuticals

OWP Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, commercial-stage neuroscience specialty pharmaceutical company, dedicated to developing and commercializing novel oral liquid formulations. Based in Lisle, IL, OWP is committed to advancing therapies in neurology and psychiatry, with a mission to bring meaningful innovations to patients. Through its partnership with the ROW Foundation, OWP also supports global initiatives to improve epilepsy care and education in underserved communities worldwide.

