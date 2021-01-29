OWSUS Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mrs. Rosie Martinez as Executive Director

DURANGO, Colo., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWSUS Inc., publisher of VSTracking Case Management and Grant Reporting Software proudly announces that Mrs. Rosie Martinez of Mission, TX, the former Victims Unit Director of Hidalgo County, TX' Criminal District Attorney's Office has joined OWSUS as our Executive Director.

Victim Service Tracking Made Easy

Mrs. Martinez has 20 years of experience in victim services in system & community-based programs. Rosie obtained national accreditation as an Advanced Level "Victim Intervention Specialist" by the National Organization of Victim Assistance and certification as a Crime Victim Advocate by the Office of Victims of Crime, the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and has a trainer certification for Commercial Sexual Exploitation Identification Tools from the Office of the Governor of Texas Child Sex Trafficking Team and a Baylor University Certification for Motivational Interviewing for Commercially Sexually Exploited Children.

She was awarded the (NOVA) 2017 Honored Victim Advocate of the Year in the category of Pioneers in Advocacy by the National Organization for Victim Assistance. The Hidalgo County Commissioner's Court passed a resolution honoring her NOVA national award. The Texas Council on Family Violence acknowledged her leadership for making it her life's work to empower other women naming her as one of 6 most influential women in Texas.

The National Advocate Credentialed Program recognized and featured her as Summer of 2017 Credentialed Advocate of the Month. She received the 2018 Young Hearts Matter Advocate of the Year award with Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa and the Texas State Senate awarding her Senate Proclamation No. 95 honoring her career in victim services.

Rosie has received and/or serves on:

Commitment to Community Award - Nueva Luz Foundation

" Star Fish Award" - Angels of Love

Award" - Angels of Love 2016 "Family Violence Ambassador"

"2019 Commitment Award" - Hidalgo County Family Violence Taskforce.

NOVA Executive Board of Directors

HB 1590 Sexual Assault Survivors' Taskforce - Office of the Governor of Texas .

. Co-founder and Chair of Rio Grande Valley Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition

Executive Advisor for the Rio Grande Valley Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce

Legislative Public Policy Committee for the Texas Council of Family Violence

Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Taskforce - Office of the Attorney General of Texas .

. HB2620 Policy and Public Awareness Committee - Health Human Services Commission Taskforce.

Co-Chair of the Hidalgo County Family Violence Task Force (2 terms)

Hidalgo County Child Fatality Review Team

Citizens Review Team - Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

OWSUS Inc. is pleased and greatly honored to have Rosie join us as Executive Director. Rosie will serve as liaison for federal, state, and military victim services programs and advocate coalitions. She will direct the organization to develop, manage and deliver specialized grant writing, grant management and capacity-building training courses to system-based programs in need of assistance in implementing victim services.

"I am very excited to continue my passion for serving victims in a larger capacity at the national level. I intend to use my 20 years of experience in managing victim services to help other advocates and victim services programs develop trauma-informed victim assistance," said Martinez.

OWSUS Inc. is the publisher of VSTracking, the advocate-acclaimed software that simplifies case tracking and grant reporting for over 3100 users in 33 states. OWSUS's core belief is to put the needs of the advocate first so advocates have more time for those they serve.

