"OWW!" O'Reilly Auto Parts Sponsors Jingle Contest

"Oh, oh, oh…O'Reilly" jingle celebrates 25 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the silver anniversary for a solid gold American jingle.

The best part? You could cash in on the celebration.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts jingle, with a graphic that says "O'Reilly Jingle Contest. Sing. Dance. Remix."

To mark the 25th anniversary of "Oh, Oh, Oh, O'Reilly…Auto Parts…OWW!!" O'Reilly is sponsoring a contest based on its signature song, with three top prizes of $5,000 each, and you don't even need to be able to sing. Enter in one or all of the categories:

Dance: Use any of the jingle versions on the O'Reilly TikTok, Instagram or YouTube to boogie your way to big bucks.

Remix: Reimagine the classic jingle and turn it into a club-worthy dance hit.

Cover: Take the O'Reilly jingle to the next level with your vocal and musical talents.

The simple, catchy tune had humble beginnings in Springfield, Missouri, the hometown of O'Reilly Auto Parts. It was first pitched as an acoustic guitar recording on a cassette tape. It was low-tech, but it was obviously something special.

Broadcast industry experts agree. Earlier this year, O'Reilly was honored with Radio Marketer of the Year at the 2024 Radio Mercury Awards, in large part because of the everlasting impact of the jingle.

Still, that doesn't mean there isn't a special version out there, just waiting to be created.

Submit your entry beginning today, Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, 2024 by going to OReillyJingleContest.com, where you can also find all the rules and details on prizes.

People around the world will be able to vote for their favorite from Nov. 1 to 15, and winners will be announced Nov. 26 – unless there's a tie, which could bring a second round of voting.

Follow the fun by using the hashtag #OReillyJingleContest.

About O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Since 1957, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., has grown from a family-owned company to a leader in the automotive replacement parts industry. It supplies equipment, tools, parts, and accessories to professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Canada. With more than 6,200 store locations and growing, the O'Reilly Professional Parts People deliver excellent customer service, knowledge and value to the communities they serve.

