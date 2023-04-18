Ox & Barn Unveils Vegan Leather Baby Diaper Backpack Line the Native Collection: A Fusion of Sustainability, Style, and Heritage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ox & Barn, the USA-based unisex and vegan-friendly baby and parent product company, is excited to announce the launch of its newest collection, The Native Collection. This eco-conscious line introduces three new vegan leather color variations, Luna, Midnight, and Auburn, offering stylish and sustainable options for modern families.

The Native Collection

Founded by a Native American and Latin American duo, Ox & Barn was established with a strong passion for supporting families and a commitment to providing safe, eco-friendly products that stand the test of time without breaking the bank. The Native Collection is a true reflection of the company's ethos and the founders' cultural backgrounds, celebrating the rich tapestry of America's diverse heritages.

The Native Collection's vegan leather products are designed with both parents and babies in mind. Featuring durable, high-quality materials, these items are built to last while making a minimal impact on the environment. The collection showcases the Luna, Midnight, and Auburn color variations, allowing customers to choose the perfect shade to match their style and preferences. You can watch their Native Collection Promotional Video Here.

In a statement, the company spokesperson said, "At Ox & Barn, we believe in offering products that are not only stylish and functional but also eco-friendly and accessible to families of all backgrounds. The Native Collection embodies our dedication to these principles, as well as our commitment to celebrating the diverse cultures that make up our great nation."

With the launch of The Native Collection, Ox & Barn continues to set the standard for innovation and sustainability in the baby and parent product market. Parents can trust the brand to deliver products that align with their values while ensuring the highest quality and performance.

For more information about Ox & Barn and The Native Collection, please visit https://www.OxandBarn.com or follow the company on social media at @oxandbarn on IG, TikTok, Youtube and Facebook.

About Ox & Barn: Ox & Barn is a USA-based unisex and vegan-friendly baby and parent product company, founded by a Native American and Latin American team. The brand is dedicated to providing affordable, stylish, and eco-conscious products designed for modern families. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Ox & Barn is committed to offering the best possible products to support families in every stage of life.

Contact: Treasure Barnes & Jean Taveras

Founders

Ox & Barn

[email protected]

SOURCE Ox & Barn