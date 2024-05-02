OX Group Global Acquires Armor Tool

ORPINGTON, UK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Group Global, a leading provider of innovative hand tools, diamond tools & tool storage, has acquired Armor Tool, an innovative brand of high-quality Auto-Adjusting woodworking and welding clamps, and unique self-adjusting pocket hole jigs. The acquisition of Armor Tool by OX Group Global is another strategic development for the group following the acquisition of BORA Tool in October, 2023. With a vision of 'Foundation to Finish', delivering products driven by innovation to provide a solution from the Foundation of the build through to the Finish, OX Group Global strengthens its position as leader in innovation & comprehensive solutions.

"As we continue to deliver our strategy of building a product portfolio that supports our vision of Foundation to Finish, we are excited to welcome the Armor Tool family into our company," said John Cunningham CEO of OX Group Global. " The Armor Tool IP portfolio is impressive and fits our leading by innovation strategy and we look forward to bringing these exciting products to our customers. Armor Tool's dedication to craftsmanship and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to become the best Pro's brand."

Armor Tool, founded in 2009, has built a reputation for producing innovative and durable clamping solutions catering to the needs of those who craft, build, and weld. With 9 issued patents and 1 pending patent, their product range showcases true innovation. Their flagship products, such as the Auto-Jig automatically adjusting pocket hole jig, Auto-Adjust Dog Clamp, and T-Track system, deliver precision, and speed for users.

Founder of Armor Tool, Rob Poole said "I am very happy to have reached a deal with OX Group Global. With its worldwide distribution and highly qualified global sales team we will be able to grow the Armor Tool business to achievements I have always dreamed of. Combining the current BORA work stands with the Auto Adjust Armor Tool clamping system is one example where the product offering will improve the performance of our users."

As part of the acquisition, OX Group Global and Armor Tool are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for customers, suppliers, and employees. Both companies will work closely to integrate operations and leverage synergies to drive growth and deliver greater value. Armor Tool's commitment to innovation, product excellence, and customer satisfaction highlights the shared values with OX Group Global.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

SOURCE OX Group Global