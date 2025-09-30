OX Launches VibeSec to Prevent Vibe Code Vulnerabilities From Ever Being Generated

Guided by live signals from each environment – spanning APIs, runtime, cloud, code and OX's continuously updated AI Data Lake – VibeSec runs autonomously and always-on in the background while developers use AI tools to create code. Every code change also eliminates pre-existing vulnerabilities, not just reducing exposure but also erasing security debt and cutting down backlog.

In 2025, AI-native development has completely transformed how software is conceived, generated, and shipped. Yet cybersecurity has still not caught up, with 62% of AI-generated code either flawed or confirmed vulnerable , according to a recent academic study. Other recent research found a 37.6% increase in critical vulnerabilities after just five rounds of AI-assisted improvements – meaning the more times GenAI is used on code, the more insecure it becomes.

This growing security debt demands a new approach, and VibeSec presents the security response to vibe coding. The new paradigm is fundamentally different from the AI-branded tools currently on the market, which are largely just repackaged, slightly more robust products based on outdated fundamentals. Most traditional tools scan code after it's been written or later, operating as isolated plugin calls bolted onto developers' editors, instead of being integrated dynamically into the contexts of the company and its code.

At the core of VibeSec is the OX Mind, an AI-powered security intelligence engine built on three foundations:

OX AI Data Lake : Powered by OX's comprehensive security database and continuously updated by live sensors, the AI Data Lake maintains real-time alignment between security measures and company-specific code, cloud infrastructure, APIs, and runtime environments.

Environment Mapping: VibeSec analyzes each organization's unique infrastructure, architecture, and codebase to enable precisely targeted, autonomous preventative actions and tailors threat models and prioritizations.

Policy Integration: Security policies and organizational priorities integrate into development workflows, ensuring compliance at every stage.

"The old plugin model was built for human typing speed. The new reality is AI-driven code generation at machine speed, and that demands an equally new security model – one that doesn't just nudge developers, but aligns centrally with how code is actually generated now. This new model must bring in dynamic real-time context from APIs, code, runtime, and cloud to guide how new, secure code is created and validated," said Neatsun Ziv, OX Security co-founder and CEO.

"VibeSec doesn't just accelerate security – it fundamentally changes how security operates. For the first time, security moves faster than vulnerabilities."

OX Security is the creator of VibeSec, the first platform to stop insecure AI-generated code before it ever exists. Beyond pioneering VibeSec, OX is also the fastest-growing leader in Application and Product Security, providing comprehensive coverage across the entire software development lifecycle — from code to runtime through the cloud.

Founded in 2021 by former Check Point executives Neatsun Ziv and Lior Arzi, OX now serves hundreds of customers worldwide, from Fortune 500 enterprises to high-growth unicorns. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan, and the recipient of over 20 global cyber innovation awards, OX continues to redefine modern security by securing the present and shaping the future.

