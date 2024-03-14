OX TOOLS LAUNCHES NEW TOOL STORAGE RANGE MADE WITH KEVLAR®

HENRIETTA, N.Y., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Tools USA has expanded its Tool Storage Range to include a new line made with Kevlar®. This revolutionary new Tool Storage line is tough, dependable, and comfortable. Fourteen new products will be launched as a part of this range, including a back support, suspenders, a belt available in multiple sizes, multi-piece construction rigs, and more.

The new Kevlar® Tool Storage range is built for the extreme. Its revolutionary Kevlar® reinforced lined pockets and robust double row Kevlar® stitching are designed for long-lasting work in the harshest job site conditions. Built with water and UV-resistant 1680D ballistic nylon and top-grain leather, the new Kelvar® Tool Storage offers unmatched durability and dependability on the toughest jobs. Experience premium, all-day comfort during long hours on the job site with the Kevlar® Back Support and Suspenders, featuring quality memory foam padding.

Experience the difference and elevate your work with the new OX Kevlar® Tool Storage range. Click here to view the full range on OX Tools' website.

About OX Tools USA:

OX Tools is a world-leading manufacturer of professional hand tools, diamond tools, tool storage, and safety products for tradespeople. Founded in Australia in 1974, OX is recognized as tough, dynamic, and different on building sites across the globe. For more information, visit oxtoolsusa.com. NO BULL. JUST OX.

Media Contact:

For review requests or questions, contact [email protected] or (888) 850-6710.

SOURCE OX Tools USA