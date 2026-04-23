OX Tools Launches OX Pro SPEEDFRAME™, a Multi-Function Measuring and Leveling System for Professional Contractors

Contractor-invented solution combines measuring and leveling to improve accuracy, save time, and increase productivity

HENRIETTA, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Tools, a leading manufacturer of professional hand tools, diamond tools, tool storage, and safety products for tradespeople, announces the launch of OX Pro SPEEDFRAME™, a contractor-designed measuring and leveling system created to improve accuracy, reduce rework, and increase efficiency.

SPEEDFRAME™ - The Measuring Tool Pros Have Been Waiting For Speed Speed OX Pro SPEEDFRAME™ is available on the OX Tools Website and at Lowe's.

SPEEDFRAME™ was created by a 30-year home builder, who experienced firsthand the inefficiencies and inaccuracies that come with traditional measuring tools. With many tradespeople frustrated by time-consuming, multi-step processes and the need for a second set of hands, he set out to create a better solution that could deliver fast, precise measurements.

"Contractors are constantly balancing speed and accuracy on the jobsite, and too often that comes at the expense of time, labor, and materials," said John Cunningham, Global CEO of OX Group. "SPEEDFRAME was designed to solve that challenge and give professionals a faster, more precise way to measure, level, and complete work with confidence. It's about eliminating guesswork and helping crews get it right the first time."

About SPEEDFRAME™:

A next-gen extendable level and point-to-point measuring tool with a high-precision readout window, SPEEDFRAME™ is built for fast, accurate, and efficient jobsite performance. Featuring a patented twin-rail extension system, it extends smoothly between points with no risk of tipping or tilting, helping ensure precise measurements and reducing costly re-cuts.

Equipped with dual vials for more accurate level readings, durable end caps, and a 1/2″ hook, SPEEDFRAME™ combines measuring and leveling into a single multi-function tool. Its anodized aluminum construction and CNC-milled surface deliver long-lasting durability and precision, while a continuous scribing edge allows for consistent line marking even at full extension.

Designed to streamline workflows and reduce time spent switching between tools, SPEEDFRAME™ can turn traditional two-person tasks into one-person jobs, saving both time and labor on the jobsite.

Available in four sizes, 14"–22.5" (extending up to 1.88 feet), 29"–48" (extending up to 4 feet), 53"–96" (extending up to 8 feet), and 78"–144" (extending up to 12 feet), it supports a wide range of professional applications, including framing, remodeling, window and door installation, and finish carpentry, all while maintaining the durability required for demanding jobsite conditions.

OX Tools is committed to supporting the next generation of tradespeople with practical, pro-driven innovations that make jobs easier, faster, and more precise. SPEEDFRAME™ is available now on the OX Tools website and at Lowe's. OX Tools is also available on Amazon.

For more information about OX Tools and SPEEDFRAME™, visit https://www.oxtoolsusa.com/.

About OX Tools USA

OX Tools is a world-leading manufacturer of professional hand tools, diamond tools, tool storage, and safety products for tradespeople. Founded in 2009, OX is recognized as tough, dynamic, and different on building sites across the globe. For more information, visit oxtoolsusa.com. NO BULL. JUST OX.

Contact: Emily Eastin

Interdependence Public Relations

217-840-7455

[email protected]

SOURCE OX Tools