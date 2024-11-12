OXBOW RUM DISTILLERY EXPANDS WITH LAUNCH OF E-COMMERCE

Award-winning Oxbow Estate Rum and False River Now Available for Online Purchase in Over 30 States

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxbow Rum Distillery, known for its award-winning small batch estate rums, has expanded beyond its traditional retail footprint with the launch of e-commerce. Customers in over 30 states can now order the premium, additive-free Oxbow Estate Rum and False River Rums online through the brand's shop page, powered by Flaviar.com.

"Our new e-commerce platform allows us to share our passion for Oxbow Rum beyond Louisiana," said Olivia Stewart, Owner and Operator of Oxbow Rum Distillery. "We're excited to bring the unique flavor of Louisiana's sugarcane harvest to rum aficionados and enthusiasts across the country."

Oxbow Rum Distillery's premium rums are made from their own cane fields and sugar mill 20 miles from the distillery. Using either 100% high-grade sugarcane molasses or raw cane juice for their raw ingredients, each expression embodies the essence of Louisiana sugarcane. The company offers two product lines: Oxbow Estate Rum (additive-free super premium sipping rum) and False River (handcrafted spiced and dark rums).

This announcement comes on the heels of Oxbow Rum Distillery's recent award wins, bringing home two Double Gold Medals at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) for its Small Batch White Rum and Rhum Louisiane Cane Juice Agricole. And ultimately, the White Rum was awarded the highest possible accolade, Best of Class for all white rums entered from around the world. The SFWSC is the oldest and largest international spirits competition. Each year, thousands of spirits are entered and less than 10% receive Gold or Double Gold honors. Best of Class finalists were voted on by a panel of 70 judges to be one of up to five Best Expressions in its category.

"We're honored to receive such prestigious awards, recognizing the hard work and dedication our team pours into every bottle of Oxbow Rum," continues Stewart. "Expanded distribution means we are able to share our passionately crafted, Cane to Glass™ rums with even more people, giving them the opportunity to taste one of the best American rums on the market right now."

Oxbow's fine rum expressions are available for online purchase through the brand's "shop" page and on shelves in select states starting at $33.49. For more information on Oxbow Rum Distillery, visit www.OxbowRumDistillery.com. Follow along on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news and updates, or stop by The Tasting Room at Oxbow Rum Distillery, located at 760 St. Philip Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, for tastings, distillery tours and cocktails.

ABOUT OXBOW RUM DISTILLERY

Oxbow Rum Distillery cultivates sugarcane on the fertile banks of an ancient Mississippi River oxbow, a unique environment that produces rich soil and sweet sugarcane, enabling the crafting of exceptional premium American rum from cane to glass. Proudly offering two product lines: Oxbow Estate Rum, an additive-free premium rum distilled in small batches and False River, the company's flavored rum brand featuring premium spiced and dark rums. Crafted from either 100% Grade A sugarcane molasses or fresh-pressed raw sugarcane juice, Oxbow Rum delivers the bright, smooth essence of Louisiana's sugarcane harvest with every sip. The distillery's dedication to quality has earned it numerous accolades, including two Double Gold Medals at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the "Best of Class" White Rum title at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. To learn more, purchase Oxbow Rum or book a distillery tour, visit www.OxbowRumDistillery.com. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @oxbowrumdistillery.

