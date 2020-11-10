STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine AB ("the Company") has received the official approval and issuance of EPA Tier 3 certificate for OXE300. The company are pleased to report that the certificate is valid for a all power ratings we have applied for, 200-310 hp prop power, which further extends the potential of the power-range for the certified OXE300 unit.

The EPA certification approval allows OXE Marine AB to sell and distribute our OXE300 in all markets where EPA Tier 3 certificate is required. The approval covers commercial and leisure use.

In addition to the OXE300 EPA certification the company has also been awarded with EPA-EIAPP certificate for US-flagged vessels. The Issued EIAPP certificate also grant the possibility for the shipowner to apply for exemption from the valid IMO Tier III rules. The exemption is a an important statement as it can be applied for with other Maritime administrations that will require IMO Tier III cert from 1st of January 2021.

OXE Marine AB can now brand the OXE engines with the EPA emission label with the certificate No. MCABN03.0OXE-001.

As a further addition the Company has previously been awarded with the same certificate for OXE125-200 for MY2020.

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE,OTCQX: CMMCF) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

